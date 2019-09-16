Log in
Dar: "Report sick pigs; let vets dispose of dead ones properly"

09/16/2019 | 04:02am BST

Author: DA Communications Group | 16 September 2019

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar appeals to backyard swine raisers to report sick and dead pigs to their respective municipal or city veterinarians, who will, in turn, coordinate with the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) to determine the cause of sickness or death.

Dar made the appeal on the wake of dozens of pigs found floating along Marikina River and a creek in Quezon City.

'It was utterly irresponsible on the part of the backyard raisers as they did not only violate current laws, but their misdoing also spread the disease pathogens much faster,' he said.

'They violated RA 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act, as they deprived their dead pigs of adequate care, maltreating them in the process,' the DA chief said.

'Violators are punishable by imprisonment of not less than six months nor more than two years or a fine of not less than P1,000 nor more than P5,000. Also, the suspected backyard raisers violated RA 9003 or the Solid Waste Management Act,' added Secretary Dar, 'as they brazenly and irresponsibly dumped dead pigs in public places like waterways.'

Violators of RA 9003 are punished with a fine of not less than P300 but not more than P1,000 or render community service for not less than one day to not more than 15 days.

Dar said that sickly animals deserve proper care and adequate treatment. Should they eventually die, there are strict protocols on how they should be disposed of.

'The DA through the BAI and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) - in partnership with the private sector particularly with commercial hog raisers' groups, local government units, the PNP and military - has taken all the necessary measures to manage, control and contain the possible spread of African Swine Fever and major swine diseases,' Dar said.

'The irresponsible dumping of dead pigs simply adds scare to the public, and this should not be tolerated. The perpetrators must be punished in accordance with the law,' concluded Dar. ### (DA Comms Group)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 03:01:01 UTC
