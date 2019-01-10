Darcy Schab Appointed New CEO of Alliance Enterprises, Inc.

DUPONT, Wash., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Enterprises, Inc. (Alliance) announced the appointment of Darcy Schab as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In her 13-year career with Alliance, Ms. Schab has served in many roles, most recently as the Director of Application Services, a central role for the software company.

"Alliance has a tremendous track record of success with the Aware case management platform. I am honored to lead the teams responsible for our end-to-end solution. Now is the perfect time for Alliance to set its sights on the future and continue to evolve the technologies that will best serve our markets. I am grateful to the Board for choosing me to lead the Company and I look forward to working with our customers in this new capacity," said Alliance Enterprises CEO, Darcy Schab.

Lisa Gifford, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said of the appointment, "In Darcy's many positions within the Company she established a track record of excellent leadership and continuous focus on our customers. We are thrilled to have her as our new chief executive."

Ms. Schab came to Alliance in 2005 with a background in business management, including a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Western Washington University and an Executive MBA (EMBA) from the University of Washington, Foster School of Business. In her tenure with Alliance, Ms. Schab has led product development teams, designed and developed new lines of business, and directed customer support functions and all marketing activities, including the first annual getAwareLive conference in 2017. She succeeds Chris M. Pieper, who previously served since 2008 as Alliance's CEO.

Alliance Enterprises, Inc., is a 37-year-old software and services company located in the South Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering solutions used by thousands of individuals and companies around the world. Its flagship Aware case management platform is used by 39 state agencies and 23 tribal nations serving 10,000 VR professionals who serve over a million Americans with disabilities. Alliance's team-based goal achievement platform, MyObjectives, is used by organizations all over the world to manage team activities. Alliance was recognized in 2016 as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies, and in 2016 and 2017 as a Microsoft Gold Partner, all as it holds true to its mission of developing and supporting socially relevant computing solutions.

