Darigold Opens Sales Office in Dubai

Company hires in-country sales expert to strengthen customer relationships and provide high-quality dairy products across Middle East and Africa

Darigold Inc. announces the opening of its office in Dubai through the addition of an in-market sales leader: Benoy Kondoor, sales director – Middle East and Africa, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new office will enhance customer service and integration with customers across the Middle East and Africa.

Like Darigold’s recent expansion in Mexico, the company’s presence in Dubai furthers its commitment to customer excellence and helps address the increasing worldwide demand for healthy sources of protein for infants, adults and aging populations. In 2018, the Middle East region imported $4.8 billion in dairy products. The U.S. dairy industry’s market share is about 3 percent. In addition, nearby north Africa is a major market for skim milk powder, butter and cheese, with Algeria and Morocco having imported $1.5 billion in dairy products in 2018. This provides an opportunity to serve customers of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA) member farms in the Middle East and Africa.

NDA member owners share a commitment to caring for the land, animals and people that make up their farm. The farmers of NDA operate under a set of standards that ensure excellence in dairy stewardship and sustainable farm practices.

“We’re excited to open our office in Dubai as we recognize the Middle East and Africa as an opportunity to expand our capabilities,” said Jonathan Spurway, leader of Darigold’s Ingredients business. “Direct relationships are critical to serving customers. Through true insights and a deep understanding of their business, we can better deliver excellent service and quality, as well as what our customers want and need.”

Kondoor reports to Ashwini Law, vice president of international business, based in Singapore, who joined Darigold last year. Law leads the business across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and brings 20-plus years of experience in agricultural commodity food and beverage businesses. Kondoor joined the team as sales director – Middle East and Africa in June. He brings industry experience to Darigold after managing dairy sales for Louis Dreyfus Company in the Middle East and Pakistan. Prior to that, he managed dairy sales for Olam.

“As the company continues to create direct sales, service and distribution networks, Darigold is focusing on providing solutions tailored for customer- and country-specific needs,” said Ashwini Law. “Our expanded team will help Darigold to provide Northwest dairy products’ unique sustainability, quality, nutrition and taste to the world.”

Darigold is doing business in Dubai as Darigold FZE. Its office is located at Dubai World Trade Center Complex, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About Darigold

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by more than 430 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by its dairy farm families. For more information, see darigold.com.

