Darigold : Selects Richard Scheitler and Monica Johnson as New Chief Information Officer and General Counsel

Both Scheitler and Johnson will bring significant experience from parallel industries including food and beverage and consumer products

Darigold is pleased to announce today the hiring of Richard Scheitler as its new Chief Information Officer, effective Sept. 3, and Monica Johnson as its new General Counsel, effective Sept. 17. Both Scheitler and Johnson are accomplished executives with impressive track records of high standards, developing people, driving commercial success and creating a results-oriented and inclusive culture.

“We are fortunate to have two high caliber individuals joining the Darigold team,” said Stan Ryan, president and CEO. “We are at a critical moment in Darigold’s trajectory of international growth, customer focus, consumer innovation and sustainable business practices. These proven leaders will be additive to our leadership team, culture and success.”

Scheitler has led significant advancements in information technology bringing a fresh and business-first perspective to enable success through technology. He most recently served as the Chief Information Officer at The Wonderful Company, in Los Angeles, Calif. Prior to joining The Wonderful Company, in their POM Wonderful division, he has held roles in consulting organizations such as KPMG. Scheitler earned a master’s degree in information system technology from The George Washington University School of Business and Public Management.

Johnson brings leadership experience to Darigold from across a broad range of companies and legal firms. She has also worked in similar food and beverage industries that are directly relevant to Darigold’s business, including branded consumer products, cyclical agricultural commodities and global ingredients. She most recently served as the General Counsel for Bonduelle Americas, in Irwindale, Calif. Prior to joining Bonduelle, Johnson held legal roles at Ventura Foods, LLC; Western Digital Technology, INC., and Deutsche Bahn/DB Logistics/Bax Global. Johnson earned a J.D. from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles.

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold, Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by more than 430 dairy farm families in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually. Darigold produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold, Inc. operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing high-quality milk produced by its dairy farm families. For more information, see www.darigold.com.

