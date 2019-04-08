Darin LaHood : LaHood Joins Bipartisan Group to Introduce Extension for the Biodiesel Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) joined twelve Members of Congress to introduce H.R. 2089, the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2019, which would provide a clean two-year extension to the biodiesel tax credit. Rep. LaHood has been a strong advocate for the biodiesel tax credit as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, which is the chief tax writing Committee in Congress. After introduction, Rep. LaHood released the following statement.

'Biodiesel continues to be an American success story. In central and west-central Illinois, our rural communities have seen the benefits of biodiesel's success through expanded job opportunities and increased markets to sell their products,' stated Rep. LaHood. 'It's critical we find a long-term solution for the biodiesel tax credit, but this bill takes an important step by providing short-term certainty for our farmers and I am proud to join my colleagues to introduce this bill.'

You can read the full bill here.

Earlier this year, Rep. LaHood joined Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA) wrote a letter to Congressional Leadership calling for a multi-year tax extension for the biodiesel tax credit. You can read that letter here.