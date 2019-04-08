Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Darin LaHood : LaHood Joins Bipartisan Group to Introduce Extension for the Biodiesel Tax Credit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) joined twelve Members of Congress to introduce H.R. 2089, the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2019, which would provide a clean two-year extension to the biodiesel tax credit. Rep. LaHood has been a strong advocate for the biodiesel tax credit as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, which is the chief tax writing Committee in Congress. After introduction, Rep. LaHood released the following statement.

'Biodiesel continues to be an American success story. In central and west-central Illinois, our rural communities have seen the benefits of biodiesel's success through expanded job opportunities and increased markets to sell their products,' stated Rep. LaHood. 'It's critical we find a long-term solution for the biodiesel tax credit, but this bill takes an important step by providing short-term certainty for our farmers and I am proud to join my colleagues to introduce this bill.'

You can read the full bill here.

Earlier this year, Rep. LaHood joined Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA) wrote a letter to Congressional Leadership calling for a multi-year tax extension for the biodiesel tax credit. You can read that letter here.

Disclaimer

Darin LaHood published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24pAsian shares held back by cautious mood, oil surges
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pU.S. to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods
DJ
09:09pOil prices hit highest in five months as Libya fighting tightens supply
RE
08:57pU.S. to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods
DJ
08:53pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : AOPL Annual Report Shows Liquids Pipeline Incidents Down Significantly, While Energy Delivered to U.S. Consumers Increased
PU
08:53pDARIN LAHOOD : LaHood Joins Bipartisan Group to Introduce Extension for the Biodiesel Tax Credit
PU
08:43pCRUDE OIL : Dollar sags as commodity currencies draw support from crude oil surge
RE
08:42pUber, ahead of IPO, sees some time before self-driving cars dominate the road
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3Uber, ahead of IPO, sees some time before self-driving cars dominate the road
4SONY CORP : SONY : shares surge after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again
5ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : U.S. regulator asks Altria for more information on Juul investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About