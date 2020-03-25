Dario Diabetes Management Is Recognized as a Leading Application for Children/Young People Self-managing Healthcare During COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a global digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator, announced today an endorsement from the U.K. based ORCHA, highlighting the Company's Diabetes Management Application as being suitable and safe for children and young people. In its recommendation, ORCHA mentioned the value of Dario's app in helping parents monitoring their child's diabetes information. The ORCHA team is part of NHS England's National Innovation Accelerator program and supports many NHS and local government organizations to drive the uptake of digital health among their populations.

"This recognition from ORCHA further validates the use of our platform technology for remote patient monitoring for chronic care management, especially in these challenging times," said Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth. "The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for millions of patients worldwide with chronic disease to access healthcare though conventional channels. Our technology provides patients with easy to use software, testing supplies and personalized coaching around each user's data, enabling them to manage their disease without leaving the safety of their home."

Base on ORCHA's criteria for evaluating smartphone technologies, the organization has included Dario Diabetes Management on a list of "Coronavirus" apps eligible for recognition, based on the following attributes:

Managing mental health, including anxiety,

Wellbeing,

Conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

ORCHA highlighted the value of healthcare apps in keeping children and young people engaged with their health and wellbeing, as well as relieving pressure on the NHS.

ORCHA is the World's leading health app evaluation and advisor organization. It helps governments, health and social care organizations to choose and deliver health apps that will safely make the biggest impact in terms of improving outcomes. ORCHA's tools help health professionals to prescribe and monitor usage of health apps. They are proven to increase take-up and self-management of conditions.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel.

