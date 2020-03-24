DarioHealth Enters Into a Partnership With Vitality to Accelerate Penetration Into the Self-insured Employer Market

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario") a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Vitality Group, a global health and wellness company committed to making people healthier. Under the partnership, Vitality will integrate Dario's digital therapeutics for chronic conditions into its current wellness solution platform and co-market the Dario solution to Vitality's existing client base. In conjunction with the partnership, Dario granted Vitality warrants that will become exercisable dependent on the success of the partnership over the next four years, beginning in 2020.

DarioHealth's digital therapeutics platform is designed to assist its members in most effectively managing and preventing chronic health conditions, such as prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension and obesity through real-time, personalized health data and analysis, along with individual digital and human coaching by wellness professionals. As part of the Vitality program, employees receive personalized and dynamic health recommendations and resources specific to their needs in a way that meets them where they are in their health journey, while also providing employers the opportunity to amplify their own benefits and programs. These offerings are supported by Vitality's proven expertise in behavioral science and incentive strategies to help employees overcome common decision errors.

