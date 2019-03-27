DarioHealth Partners With Glytec on Outpatient Diabetes Management

CAESAREA, Israel and WALTHAM, Massachusetts, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovator, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), today announced a joint marketing agreement with Glytec, the market leader and pioneer of insulin titration solutions for use across the full continuum of care. The agreement allows DarioHealth's smart glucose meter (part of the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System) to transmit information to Glytec's Glucommander™ Outpatient software-as-a-medical-device.

Blood glucose data from the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, automatically sent to the Cloud in real-time, will be seamlessly imported to Glucommander Outpatient™ and utilized in conjunction with other clinical data to formulate personalized insulin dose recommendations. The connected care model supports virtual insulin titration for outpatients with diabetes.

"The Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System is growing in popularity among people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and we are pleased to be able to add DarioHealth to our best-in-class network of connected device partners," said Bob Leonard, Glytec's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Glytec doesn't make devices, we make devices BETTER by adding the missing element, which is insulin titration. There is little that can be done to achieve and sustain significant A1c improvements with data alone, but by making that data actionable and making timely insulin dose adjustments, we see average reductions in A1c of 2.7% points and higher over 12 months."

The Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System combines five essential tools to simplify diabetes management: (1) a sleek, all-in-one smart glucose meter, (2) a personal diabetes progress monitor, (3) on-demand data sharing, (4) emergency hypoglycemia alerts with GPS locator, and (5) a carb counting tool.

"Glytec will benefit from real-time, accurate blood glucose data to provide insulin titration decision support, and we are convinced that the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System will be a more complete solution when paired with Glucommander™ Outpatient," said Erez Raphael, DarioHealth's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that people with diabetes need this synergy to be most successful in managing their diabetes."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a personalized way. Our Cross Functional Team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets.

About Glytec

Glytec is the pioneer of personalized digital therapeutics, enabling best practices for insulin optimization across the continuum of care. The company's patented and FDA-cleared software-as-a-medical-device solutions improve the safety and health of people with diabetes in the hospital and at home. Glytec combines evidence-based decision support technologies with expert clinical services to make insulin a more effective medication option for the millions unable to achieve their treatment goals, leading to reductions in A1C, hypoglycemia and other complications as well as avoidable ED visits, hospitalizations, readmissions and drug waste. The company has offices in Waltham, Massachusetts and Greenville, South Carolina. For more information, visit www.glytecsystems.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company states that Glytec will benefit from real-time, accurate blood glucose data to provide insulin titration decision support, its conviction that the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System will be a more complete solution when paired with Glucommander™ and expresses its belief that people with diabetes need synergy between blood glucose data to provide insulin titration decision support to be most successful in managing their diabetes, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Contact Joao Mendes-Roter VP Marketing joao@mydario.com 347-767-4220 Glytec Contact Joy Efron VP Marketing jefron@glytecsystems.com 864-263-4160

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.