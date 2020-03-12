DarioHealth to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call March 17, 2020

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovation leader DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2019 results on Tuesday, March 17, and host a conference call the same morning at 8:30 am EDT.

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter 2019 operating and financial results and its outlook for 2020.

The call will be hosted by Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer.

The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-567-1602 or 1-862-298-0702 (international). Participants should ask for the DarioHealth Earnings Conference Call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2224/33568

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Time: 8:30am EDT

Dial-in Number: 1-888-567-1602

International Dial-in Number: 1-862-298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2224/33568

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through March 31, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and use replay passcode 33568. The webcast replay will be available through June 17, 2020.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel.

For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/.

