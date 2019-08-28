Log in
DarioHealth to Present at RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference on Thursday, September 5th

08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global digital therapeutics company DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) today announced that DarioHealth's Chief Executive Officer, Erez Raphael, will present to and meet with investors and analysts attending the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New York City.

Dario Health (PRNewsfoto/DarioHealth Corp.)

Details
Date: Thursday, September 5
Time: 9:00-9:15 AM ET with breakout session 9:20-9:35 AM ET
Venue: Presentation in Room A/B, breakout session in Room 7, ReedSmith Offices, 599 Lexington Ave., 22nd Floor, New York City

The 2018 Disruptive Growth Conference offers investors the opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy/alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life sciences, natural resources, and technology.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and  its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions, such as hypertension, and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com/.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:
Claudia Levi
Content & Communications Manager
claudia@mydario.com
+1-347-767-4220

Media Inquiries:
Catherine Polisi Jones
Polisi Jones Communications
cjones@polisijones.com
+1-917-330-8934

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dariohealth-to-present-at-rhk-capital-disruptive-growth-conference-on-thursday-september-5th-300908431.html

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
