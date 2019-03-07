Dark Heart Nursery : Identifies New Pathogen, Creates Patent-Pending Process for Testing and Eliminating Cannabis “Dudding”

Dark Heart Nursery (DHN) proudly announces that it is the first
organization to positively identify hop latent viroid (HpLVd) as
the cause of “dudding” in cannabis. Since 2018, DHN has also been
successfully testing for and eliminating HpLVd through a patent-pending
clean plant process.
On the heels of this groundbreaking completed research, the company has
also announced that project lead Dr. Jeremy Warren has officially joined
DHN as Director of Plant Health.
“The positive identification of the HpLVd pathogen and our
patent-pending clean plant process to test for and eliminate it
represent a significant advance towards keeping cannabis crops healthy
and supporting long-term business growth for cultivators,” said Dan
Grace, Founder and President of Dark Heart Nursery. “With Dr. Warren at
the helm, we are incredibly excited to now offer diagnostic and curative
services for HpLVd to licensed cannabis businesses in California, as
well as continue our research in identifying and eradicating additional
cannabis-infecting pathogens.”
“Dudding” is a colloquial name for a variety of symptoms, which include
loss of vigor, stunting, reduction in yield, reduction in potency and
changes in morphology. The syndrome was codified in 2017 by Dr. Rick
Crum who first coined the phrase “Putative Cannabis Infectious Agent”
(PCIA) to describe it. In 2015, Dr. Crum reported that as many as 35
percent of observed plants showed PCIA symptoms.
In 2017, Dark Heart Nursery began working with Dr. Warren to determine
the cause of PCIA. Symptomatic and asymptomatic plants were collected,
and next generation RNA sequencing was performed to determine a probable
cause of the disease. After analysis of the results in November 2017, it
was determined that Hop latent viroid (HpLVd) was the most likely
candidate pathogen. A genetic test was then developed to aid in
differentiating healthy plants from infected plants.
“It is important to note that finding a potential pathogen within a
plant was only the first step in determining if the pathogen is indeed
causing the disease in question,” said Dr. Warren. “To demonstrate
causality, healthy plants were inoculated with an infectious clone of
HpLVd to confirm that the developed symptoms were consistent with PCIA.
Our team monitored these infected plants, as well as controlled
(healthy) plants for three months to track symptom development. After
this time, it was apparent that the HpLVd-infected plants were showing
symptoms consistent with PCIA, such as yellowing of leaves, malformed
leaves and stunted growth. These results confirmed that HpLVd is causing
PCIA symptoms in cannabis.”
In 2014, DHN established the cannabis industry’s first tissue culture
laboratory. Among other areas of research, this lab has focused on the
development of clean plant protocols through which cannabis can be cured
of pathogens and cataloged for later use. Under the leadership of
Research Manager Will Roberts, the company developed a patent-pending
clean process, which is capable of reliably eliminating HpLVd from
infected specimens. For the last year, Dr. Warren’s discovery and
subsequent diagnostic tests have allowed DHN’s lab team to reliably and
demonstrably eliminate HpLVd. To date, 31 varietals have been cured of
the disease.
ABOUT DARK HEART NURSERY
Dark Heart Nursery is one of California’s oldest and most respected
cannabis nurseries. Based in Oakland, California, the company employs 63
staff members at three locations and focuses on producing
ultra-high-quality pest and disease-free plants. Dark Heart Nursery also
invests substantially in research, plant genetics and pathology to
ensure its customers are always afforded the best chance of success. For
more information visit darkheartnursery.com
Dark Heart Nursery is now offering diagnostic and curative services for
HpLVd to licensed cannabis businesses throughout California. It is
likely that there are other unidentified pathogens which infect
cannabis; DHN’s team is available to identify suspect pathogens on a
contract basis. DHN’s team is also available for general consulting
engagements. Interested parties should contact Melanie Nash at melanie@darkheartnursery.com.
ABOUT DR. JEREMY WARREN
Dr. Jeremy Warren received his B.S. degree in biochemistry from the
University of California at Davis in 2000 and his Ph.D. in Plant
Pathology from the University of California at Davis in 2015. He pursued
postdoctoral research at the University of California at Davis and has
over 20 years of experience in the field of plant pathology. He recently
accepted a position at Dark Heart Nursery as Director of Plant Health.
ABOUT WILL ROBERTS
Will Roberts has a B.S. in Soil Science from Humboldt State University
and a M.S. in Environmental Management from the University of San
Francisco. He has over a decade of agricultural research experience and
has been with Dark Heart Nursery since 2012, including nearly five years
of experience in cannabis tissue culture.
ABOUT HOP LATENT VIROID (HpLVd)
Hop latent viroid (HpLVd) was first characterized in Humulus
lupulus (hop) plants (Putcha et al. 1988). The initial
research suggested it was a minor pathogen in hops; however, recent
research has shown that infection with HpLVd can have a significant
impact on yields and secondary metabolite production (Adams et al.
1991, Barbara et al. 1990, Matoušek 1994). These yield and
metabolite impacts seem to be even more pronounced in cannabis. If
plants are showing symptoms of HpLVd infection, there are a few actions
to consider. Always remove infected plants from the growing area to
prevent spread. HpLVd, like many viroids, has been shown to be primarily
mechanically transmitted, so strong nursery sanitation protocols are
necessary when pruning and processing plants. The secondary means of
HpLVd transmission are not yet fully understood. However, other viroids
in the Cocadviroid genus have been shown to be pollen and seed
transmissible. This suggests that HpLVd may also be transmitted in a
similar manner, but further study is required. Insect transmission of
viroids is also still being studied. Cannabis plants can be carriers for
HpLVd without showing any outward symptoms of the disease. For this
reason, it is important to test all the plants in a mother block for
HpLVd infection and to purchase clean plant materials whenever possible.
Although the company’s work did not include any hemp varietals, it is
highly likely that HpLVd also impacts that crop.
