DarkLight.ai to Sponsor DHS/NSA/Johns Hopkins Integrated Cyber Event October 2 & 3

DarkLight,
Inc., maker of DarkLight Cyber, is pleased to announce it will be a
Gold Sponsor at the upcoming Integrated Cyber event at the Johns Hopkins
Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, MD on October 2nd and 3rd 2018.
The IACD initiative is sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security
(DHS) and the National Security Agency (NSA) in collaboration with the
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL). Through
jointly sponsored research (in collaboration with the private sector),
IACD defines a framework—including reference architectures, draft
specifications for interoperability, use cases, and implementation
examples—to adopt this extensible, adaptive approach to cybersecurity
operations.
The IACD stated goal is to dramatically change the timeline and
effectiveness of cyber defense via integration, automation and
information sharing. DarkLight has been a strong supporter of the IACD
initiative and believes this framework and approach is critical to
improving the effectiveness of cybersecurity.
Dan Wachtler, CEO of DarkLight, notes, “The cyber industry must work
together if we have any hope of making a difference in protecting our
networks, information and critical infrastructure. While the industry is
of course competitive amongst vendors, it is events like this and groups
like the IACD that bring us together, put competition aside and work to
better the community. DarkLight is proud to be a strong supporter of the
IACD framework. In fact, our first product, which utilizes our
underlying breakthrough AI Expert System technology, was built with the
IACD approach in mind.”
Shawn Riley, DarkLight’s CDO and CISO, will be involved with the
following sessions at the two-day event.
October 2nd
Panel: Actionable Information Sharing - Enabling Defenses: Sharing IOCs
is necessary but not sufficient. We need to make processing/usage of
IOCs as automated as possible and we need to evolve what is being shared
to be something that organizations can use to more appropriately protect
and defend the network. This panel will discuss what makes threat
information actionable for network defenders and what type of
information (e.g., adversary TTPs) would be valuable to share.
October 3rd
Tech Talk: Understanding Resiliency Effects on Adversary Behavior. In
this talk we’ll look at both intelligence-driven and control-based
resiliency effects on adversary behavior (TTPs) across the cyber attack
lifecycle and how to measure this to identify gaps, effectiveness of
mitigations in having desired resiliency effect, and what this means to
the defender’s risk factors.
Riley adds, “The theme of the fall Integrated Cyber event is ‘Power of
Community’ and ‘Actionable Information Sharing.’ The themes resonate
with me because a key focus at DarkLight is the integration of both
internal enterprise and external community cyber defense information,
and the context to understand it, into integrated cyber defense
knowledge. DarkLight has focused on the ability to automate the
community’s cyber defense cognitive processes with sharable cognitive
playbooks that applies the integrated cyber defense knowledge of the
community to validate and explain the threats and risks we’re facing
together. Cyber defense is a team sport and the security engineering and
security science communities are coming together at Integrated Cyber to
solve real problems.”
He continues, “DarkLight.ai has pioneered the concept of actionable
knowledge sharing with the ability to encode human knowledge and
experience in one DarkLight and export that knowledge and experience to
another DarkLight in another organization. Moving beyond actionable
information sharing to sharing the human domain expert knowledge and
experience to apply that information to solve complex problems.”
About DarkLight
DarkLight Cyber is an Artificial Intelligence software utilizing an
Expert System with contextual reasoning capabilities. The Expert System
approach solves many of the challenges not addressed by the majority of
current cyber AI utilizing algorithm-based solutions. Specifically, too
many false positive alerts and an inability to explain why an alert
occurred in the first place. These limitations reduce productivity and
increase risk. DarkLight Cyber’s Active Defense Expert System integrates
threat, and risk information from current tools with critical contextual
information, automates detection and investigation with shareable
cognitive playbooks, validates the alerts, risks and predictions, and
explains to the human analyst why DarkLight came to its conclusion in a
transparent and understandable way. To learn more, please visit www.darklight.ai.
