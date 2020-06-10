Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Darren Larson & Houston Baseball Tournaments Joins Perfect Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford has announced a partnership with Houston Baseball Tournaments and that its owner baseball executive Darren Larson has been brought on board to accelerate the company's youth baseball expansion within the state of Texas and across the nation.

Larson comes to Perfect Game after spending the previous 15 years' operating large-scale baseball tournaments, including the last 11 years as Regional Director, USSSA Baseball and Owner of Houston Baseball Tournaments. Last year participation in HBT events was over 8,300 teams.

Effective immediately, Larson's Houston Baseball Tournaments will become Perfect Game events bringing young players in Texas enhanced opportunities to gain exposure, develop their skills and fuel their passion for the game they love.

Darren Larson said, "He is excited to join Perfect Game and believes the PG brand will help serve as a catalyst to expand and enhance youth baseball across Texas and the entire country.  I am excited to work with others at Perfect Game to develop our Youth Baseball platform."

Jerry Ford said that, "Adding HBT, Darren and his staff, continues our mission to always put the game, its young players, the coaches and their families first, as we grow the game of baseball.  This expands our reach and influence both geographically in Texas and demographically with kids 14 and under. "A whole new generation of players will be introduced to Perfect Game baseball. This partnership with Darren is exciting."

About Perfect Game
Perfect Game is considered to be the world's largest elite youth baseball platform and professional scouting service in existence, producing thousands of tournaments and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 1,300 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,627 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft.

Contact:
Daron Sutton
602-769-5712
dsutton@perfectgame.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darren-larson--houston-baseball-tournaments-joins-perfect-game-301073899.html

SOURCE Perfect Game USA


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pBANK FIRST CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pFORESIGHT RESEARCH :  Attracting Gen Z and Millennials to your bank or credit union
GL
03:41pBOATIM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Cardamom Market 2020-2024 | Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Cardamom to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:41pACADIA HEALTHCARE : Announces Pricing of $450 Million Senior Notes Due 2028 and Intention to Redeem Its 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes
BU
03:39pNUDGESTOCK 2020 : Ogilvy's Festival of Creativity and Behavioral Science Goes Global
PR
03:35pTOTALBANKEN A/S : Referat af ordinær generalforsamling i Totalbanken A/S
AQ
03:33pGENETHERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2020-2024 | Growing Road Freight Logistics Market to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pTRICCAR Releases Results Of Study Of AVL™ Anti-Viral Supplement
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group