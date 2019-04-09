Log in
DartPoints Prepares for Nationwide Deployment; Announces Cash-Flow Positive Status

04/09/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

DartPoints Holdings, LLC, a founder and recognized leader in the micro edge data center industry, is pleased to announce that it recently achieved cash flow-positive status as an operating entity.

“This is quite an achievement based on the maturity of the micro edge data center market that we launched in 2012, ever-increasing competition in the space, and our success driving profitable business with our customers,” says Jeff Noland, Co-Founder and COO/CFO with DartPoints. “This milestone definitely helps as we prepare for a nationwide launch of micro edge data center locations to serve our rapidly-growing customer and partner ecosystem.”

About DartPoints

Since 2012, DartPoints has been the leader in the Micro Edge Data Center industry by deploying and operating critical infrastructure at any facility or location required by our customers. DartPoints is transforming the way that content and application providers, network operators, real estate owners, and enterprises connect with their customers and partners. For more information, visit www.DartPoints.com.


© Business Wire 2019
