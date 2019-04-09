DartPoints Prepares for Nationwide Deployment; Announces Cash-Flow Positive Status

DartPoints
Holdings, LLC, a founder and recognized leader in the micro edge
data center industry, is pleased to announce that it recently achieved
cash flow-positive status as an operating entity.
“This is quite an achievement based on the maturity of the micro edge
data center market that we launched in 2012, ever-increasing competition
in the space, and our success driving profitable business with our
customers,” says Jeff Noland, Co-Founder and COO/CFO with DartPoints.
“This milestone definitely helps as we prepare for a nationwide launch
of micro edge data center locations to serve our rapidly-growing
customer and partner ecosystem.”
About DartPoints
Since 2012, DartPoints has been the leader in the Micro Edge Data Center
industry by deploying and operating critical infrastructure at any
facility or location required by our customers. DartPoints is
transforming the way that content and application providers, network
operators, real estate owners, and enterprises connect with their
customers and partners. For more information, visit www.DartPoints.com.
