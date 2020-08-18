Log in
DartPoints : and LOGIX Fiber Networks Collaborate to Enhance Regional Interconnection in Texas

08/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT

Agreement Interconnects DartPoints Facilities to Enable Single-Hop Access to 150+ Regional, National and International Data Centers and Peering Hubs

DartPoints, a developer, owner and operator of carrier-neutral edge interconnection colocation data centers, announces its collaboration with LOGIX Fiber Networks, a leading provider of highly secure fiber-based data, voice and data center services across Texas. The collaboration leverages LOGIX’s network to interconnect DartPoints’ facilities throughout Texas, enhancing regional backbone connectivity between each point and enabling single-hop reach to over 150 regional, national and international data centers and global internet peering hubs.

Through this initiative, DartPoints and its customers gain access to LOGIX’s extensive built-for-business fiber network. With this network’s enhanced Layer 2 connectivity over thousands of miles and reach to thousands of on-net and near-net buildings and locations, this collaboration enables greater access to edge interconnection points and end users throughout Texas.

This symbiotic relationship fortifies DartPoints’ edge interconnection strategy by:

  • Enabling its interconnection and colocation data centers at the regional Texas edge to access more fiber and network providers, driving interconnections with reach to the greatest number of end users
  • Enhancing these points’ aggregation capabilities to drive more interconnections between operators and content, application and cloud providers and ultimately improve overall network performance
  • Ensuring access to the greatest number of end users from a single location in an open and neutral facility, supporting the demand required by content, application and cloud providers to deploy edge nodes

“LOGIX brings a crucial element to DartPoints’ existing regional footprint in Texas, allowing us to offer our edge points, and the providers that rely on them, expanded connectivity and geographic reach — a central facet of the fully optimized digital ecosystems we provide,” states Hugh Carspecken, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for DartPoints. “We’re thrilled to maximize our relationship, as it underscores our dedication and ability to meet the evolving needs of rural, underserved and developing markets. We’re excited to see how networks and end users in the region grow and thrive as a result.”

“DartPoints’ vision for improved access to content and applications aligns well with LOGIX’s goal to leverage our high-quality fiber network to provide connectivity services to a growing number of end users throughout Texas,” comments Scott Brueggeman, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for LOGIX. “As the largest independent fiber network operator in Texas, our extensive footprint offers customers exceptional access to connectivity solutions and can reach the greatest number of end users through a single connection. Together, we can improve the digital experience for the greatest number of businesses, education and research facilities, global enterprises and end users.”

DartPoints’ strategically located edge interconnection and colocation points solve real-time data delivery challenges, allowing content and application transactions to be processed, stored and executed at the point in which they originate to realize a host of delivery optimization opportunities. DartPoints brings major market capabilities and efficiencies to local markets, working collaboratively with existing providers, such as LOGIX, to catalyze connectivity to content and applications within carrier-neutral facilities. DartPoints cultivates these digital ecosystems by bringing local broadband and network providers together, empowering rural, underserved and adjacent markets with speed, performance and cost-efficiency through fortified interconnection points to reach the content and services users need most. DartPoints and LOGIX Fiber Networks are both portfolio companies of Astra Capital Management.

For more information about DartPoints visit www.dartpoints.com.

About LOGIX

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting over 100 data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit www.logix.com.

About DartPoints

Founded in 2012, DartPoints is a leading developer, owner and operator of carrier-neutral edge colocation and data center interconnection points. By aligning with adjacent, rural, developing and underserved markets, DartPoints catalyzes and cultivates digital ecosystems to assure these markets are optimized, centralized and comprehensively interconnected. This enables a more reliable and transformative digital experience, empowering these markets to harness major market capabilities and deliver real-time content and applications with enhanced speed, performance and cost efficiency. To learn more, visit http://www.dartpoints.com.

About Astra Capital Management

Astra Capital Management is a Washington, DC-based, private equity firm that invests in growth businesses in the communications and technology services sectors. Astra targets highly scalable companies with proven business models that have positive free cash flow and significant growth potential. Post investment, Astra works closely with managers to drive value creation through strategic repositioning, revenue growth and operational enhancements. To learn more, visit www.astracapitalmgmt.com.


