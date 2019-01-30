Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust Uses Current Remote Patient Monitoring to Reduce Hospital Readmissions, Emergency Department and In-Home Therapy Visits

In an effort to keep patients safe and healthy in their own homes, the Dartford
and Gravesham NHS Trust Hospital at Home team deployed Current,
an AI-enabled wearable platform, to remotely monitor patients after
being discharged from the hospital. By analyzing the real-time health
data Current collected, Dartford and Gravesham clinicians and staff
reprioritized home visits based on criticality, resulting in a 22
percent reduction in home visits, freeing up skilled nursing time and
resources.
NHS trusts are challenged with finding new and innovative methods to
support their communities, while also managing ongoing winter pressures
and continued
workforce shortages. Serving more than 500,000 people, Dartford and
Gravesham is one of the largest hospital trusts in North Kent, U.K., and
its overarching clinical strategy is to increase care closer to home to
improve patient outcomes. Dartford and Gravesham selected Current
(formerly snap40) as its remote patient monitoring (RPM) deployment
partner because it wanted to use wearables and sensors in a cutting-edge
way to help patients avoid hospitalizations, minimize readmissions and
reduce Emergency Department (ED) visits.
The Hospital at Home team was trained to use Current in less than an
hour and monitoring patients within 24 hours of deployment. Current
alerts the Hospitals at Home team when a patient’s health shows signs of
deterioration, providing an early warning system that allows for faster
intervention and helps prioritize patient needs. The Trust demonstrated
a 92 percent patient adherence rate – well above the typical industry
rates of 50 percent – as patients took great pride in wearing the
Current device, reporting that they felt safer and more secure, and that
the platform was easy to use.
“The value of Current was demonstrated in our very first patient – a
chronically unwell patient who suffered a decline in oxygen saturation,
which Current detected sooner than standard care would have caught it,
letting us intervene earlier and in the patient’s home,” said Dartford
and Gravesham CIO Neil Perry. “With Current, we’ve seen the ability to
deliver intervention at a far earlier point and prevent hospital
readmission.”
Current is worn on the upper arm where it continually and passively
collects vital signs with ICU-level accuracy to provide a complete,
automated picture of human health. Its proprietary artificial
intelligence (AI) platform analyzes patient data, offering actionable
and proactive insights into the wearer's health.
The Hospital at Home service is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of
nurses and physiotherapists experienced in managing complex patients at
home, including those with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases like
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The Hospital at Home health team
identifies which patients can be appropriately managed at home, linking
them to Current in just two minutes. Patients are sent home with two
Current wearables, a Homehub and a charger. They simply plug in the
Homehub to receive reliable in-home WiFi and securely transmit data
across the cellular network.
“Dartford and Gravesham is an exemplary hospital committed to improving
the complete patient healthcare experience, with both clinicians and
patients alike benefiting from such a proactive approach,” said Current
CEO Christopher McCann. “Not only was preventative care made a reality
for patients far earlier than standard care expectations, but patients
reported feeling safer and more secure wearing the Current device – this
is one of the greatest benefits we can ever expect to realize as a team.”
About Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust
Dartford and
Gravesham NHS Trust is one of the largest hospital trusts in North Kent,
U.K., with services at four sites serving a local population of more
than 500,000 people. For more information: https://www.dgt.nhs.uk.
About Current
Human life is precious, and Current’s
mission is to protect it globally through the application of artificial
intelligence to real-time data. Through its wireless, wearable platform,
Current (formerly snap40) offers a complete picture of human health,
enabling the detection of patient deterioration and illnesses earlier
for proactive healthcare. The company’s team of Ph.Ds, research
scientists, healthcare executives and engineers are united by a common
goal to save lives and improve healthcare delivery. Headquartered in
Edinburgh, Scotland with an office in New York, Current is venture
backed by investors ADV, MMC Ventures and others. For more information,
visit http://www.current.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005164/en/