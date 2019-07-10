Dartmouth Electronic Tax Payments Grew by 36% to over $2M

Fast, Convenient Payment Options Are Encouraging More Taxpayers to Pay Electronically

Town homeowners will have the option of making an electronic payment, paying by phone, or mailing a check this month to pay their tax bill. Town taxpayers are embracing electronic payment technology, as evidenced by our 36% electronic tax payment growth from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019.

According to Gary Carreiro, Town Collector, “The Town of Dartmouth is pleased to be able to offer these convenient payment options to taxpayers. The town collector’s office understands that taxpayers have hectic schedules, and using Invoice Cloud provides a fast, simple, secure way to make a payment on time.”

Bob Lapides, Invoice Cloud President, stated “Taxpayers prefer self-service and flexibility on when, where and how to make tax payments electronically, that includes online payments, pay by phone and mobile payments. Paper check usage has been steadily declining for the last 19 years, mostly due to the convenience of electronic payments.”

Taxpayers cite the following top reasons for paying bills electronically: convenience, receipt of payment and avoiding late payment fines. The following benefits are most popular with the Town of Dartmouth taxpayers:

Also known as guest payments, One-time Payments allow taxpayers to pay without creating an account. They are user friendly; you shouldn’t have to register just to see and pay your bill.

allow taxpayers to pay without creating an account. They are user friendly; you shouldn’t have to register just to see and pay your bill. Paperless billing - Over 1.6M customers have already gone Paperless with Invoice Cloud to eliminate clutter, reduce paper waste and help the environment.

- Over 1.6M customers have already gone Paperless with Invoice Cloud to eliminate clutter, reduce paper waste and help the environment. Things change, choosing the best way to pay requires payment flexibility. Whether taxpayers pay online, at the counter, via mobile, through text, or by phone today, next time they’ll want to pay, schedule a payment or view their bill differently.

Whether taxpayers pay online, at the counter, via mobile, through text, or by phone today, next time they’ll want to pay, schedule a payment or view their bill differently. Easy-to-use - finding, viewing invoices and payment history, and paying bills should be straight forward and simple.

- finding, viewing invoices and payment history, and paying bills should be straight forward and simple. To save time, registered taxpayers take advantage of OneClickPay (similar to Amazon 1-Click), to jump directly to the payment page, skipping the invoice selection and payment entry processes.

(similar to Amazon 1-Click), to jump directly to the payment page, skipping the invoice selection and payment entry processes. For those that would rather not even think about paying their tax bill, AutoPay automatically deducts the tax payment on the due date using the customer’s default payment method. Over five hundred thousand customers take advantage of this convenient option each month with Invoice Cloud.

This year please pay online at www.town.dartmouth.ma.us. Or, call 855-985-1126 to pay by phone.

