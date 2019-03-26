Darwin Selects Telensa for Smart Street Lighting Project

Telensa,
a leader in connected street lighting and Smart City data applications,
today announced that it has been selected by City of Darwin to deploy
its PLANet® intelligent street lighting system. In one of the
largest Council-run projects of its type in Australia, Darwin will
replace close to 10,000 lights on its street & public lighting network
with LEDs wirelessly connected by Telensa. They will be controlled by
the Telensa Central Management System (CMS) and hosted in Australia by
Amazon Web Services. This project follows a Northern Territory
Government initiative to transfer the control of street lights to
councils, with some now contracting for LED and smart controls upgrades.
By selecting a system proven at mass scale across the world, the City of
Darwin was able to move directly to full deployment, eliminating the
need to run a pilot system.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005819/en/
City of Darwin Jeremy De Guzman [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)] (Photo: Business Wire)
Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end intelligent streetlighting system,
consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated
wireless network owned by the city, and a central management
application. The system pays for itself in reduced energy and
maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault
reporting, and turns streetlight poles into hubs for smart city sensors.
With more than 1.7 million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the
world’s most popular connected streetlight system.
“Key infrastructure projects such as street & public lighting demand the
highest standards to ensure reliability and value for money, and
Telensa’s proposition more than satisfies both of those criteria,” said
Scott Waters, Chief Executive Officer, City of Darwin. “With Telensa’s
PLANet system, Darwin will be able to reduce costs whilst improving our
street & public lighting service. This project is another example of
City of Darwin’s leadership, delivering a safer, smarter, and more
efficient environment for our community.”
“We are excited to be working with City of Darwin to deliver a modern,
efficient and resilient street & public lighting system that will
effectively respond to the community’s needs for decades to come,” said
Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. “Telensa’s
flexibility and scalability means that we are able to begin deployment
straight away, and we’re looking forward to working with the City of
Darwin on low-cost smart city applications which can be enabled by the
city’s new lighting network.”
About Telensa
Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around
the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services
for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart
streetlight solution, with a footprint of 1.7 million lights. Building
on the compelling business case for its smart streetlighting, the
company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to
add multiple sensor applications. Working with Microsoft and Qualcomm
technologies in the Urban
Data Project, Telensa is helping cities to build future-proof
operations driven by data intelligence, trust and transparency. Telensa
is based in Cambridge in the UK, with regional operations in the USA and
Australia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005819/en/