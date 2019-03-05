Log in
Das Keyboard : Introduces Smart Keyboard Updates for IT Professionals and Software Developers

03/05/2019 | 09:06am EST

Applets for Popular IT and Dev Tools Customize Keyboard Lighting for Improved Focus and Productivity

Das Keyboard, the world leader in smart mechanical keyboards, today announced updates to its Q series, cloud-connected keyboards to improve the productivity of software developers and IT professionals.

The update includes new Q applets for software and IT professionals that enable users to configure their keyboard keys to change color, alerting them when something important occurs. Instead of tracking a multitude of tools, notifications and messages, users can switch off their phone and close browser tabs to stay focused on their projects, without missing urgent work events. By centralizing the most critical notifications on the keyboard, users can remove unnecessary interruptions to improve their focus and maximize productivity.

Q applets connect to a dozen popular software and IT online services, such as Asana, Trello, Github, Stack Overflow, Travis CI and more. The Github applet alerts users of bugs or pull requests; the Trello or Asana applets alert users on project progress or deadlines. Applets can also set alerts for CPU usage, firewall changes, website outages or priority emails.

“IT and software professionals are under enormous pressure to produce more and in less time. As a developer myself, I understand that unwanted interruptions kill productivity. With this update, we’re helping the IT and developer community get ‘in the zone’ and achieve more of what they do best,” said Daniel Guermeur, founder and creator of Das Keyboard. “The most innovative technology companies recognize that high-quality keyboard equipment creates happier, more engaged employees and can improve the bottom line.”

The Q applet marketplace also includes health applets that offer reminders to stand up and hydrate. All Das Keyboard applets are free and open source. Developers can easily create their own applets and share them with other Das Keyboard users.

Three Das Keyboards compatible with Q applets:

  • The 5Q is the most advanced mechanical keyboard in the world, with the fastest electronics, advanced Gamma Zulu switches (100 million keystrokes) and brightest RGB+ lighting.
  • The X50Q is a fast and slick keyboard for developers who like to play video games as well. It also sports Gamma Zulu switches.
  • The 4Q is the gold standard of high-quality keyboards with Cherry MX RGB switches and a built-in hub.

Pricing and Availability

The Das Keyboard 5Q ($249), X50Q ($199) and 4Q ($199) are available for purchase at www.daskeyboard.com and leading online retailers. The Q keyboards with European layouts (DE, UK and NO) are available in Europe, from leading retailers, for €249 (5Q), €199 (X50Q) and €199 (4Q).

About Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard, a brand of Metadot, makes high-quality mechanical keyboards. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to delivering innovative technology products that increase productivity. Started in 2005, Das Keyboard has been praised by major media outlets, techie magazines, geeks and regular people who use and rely on keyboards to be productive throughout the workday. For more information, please visit www.daskeyboard.com.


© Business Wire 2019
