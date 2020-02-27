Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Daseke, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on March 10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 05:01pm EST

ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on March 10, 2020. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Company’s website at https://www.daseke.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (855) 242-9918 and entering the passcode 7287577. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, under the events section.

About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 6,000 tractors and 13,000 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

Investor Relations:
Alpha IR Group
Tel 1-312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:37pFISERV : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
10:37pGENERAL DONLEE CANADA : GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019
AQ
10:37pRE/MAX : Hosts 44th Annual R4 Convention in Las Vegas
PR
10:37pDril-Quip, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
GL
10:36pPOTBELLY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:36pSTONERIDGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:36pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:36pKINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : Provides Further Update on 2018 Form 10-K Filing
PR
10:36pVANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Participation at March 2020 Investor Conferences
PR
10:35pBLACK RIDGE ACQUISITION : Preliminary information statement not related to a contested matter or merger/acquisition
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer Takes Profit Hit, Loses More U.S. Market Share ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group