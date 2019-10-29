Dash In : Convenience Stores and Tyson Foods Unite to Fight Hunger in Delaware

Donation of 36,000 pounds of food provide meals to local families through the Food Bank of Delaware

On Monday, October 28, Dash In, a Wills Group company, partnered with its supplier, Tyson Foods, to donate 36,000 pounds of chicken to the Food Bank of Delaware, a statewide nonprofit working to ensure a community free of hunger. With more than 50 locations in the Mid-Atlantic region, Dash In’s mission is to fuel the everyday journey of people and their communities with good food and warm smiles – transforming daily errands into rewarding and engaging experiences.

Dash In and Tyson Foods partnered to donate over 36,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Martinez Chamorro

Held in advance of the opening of Dash In’s newest neighborhood store in Glasgow, this event marks the first partnership between Dash In, Tyson Foods, and the Food Bank of Delaware, demonstrating Dash In’s commitment to the communities it serves by partnering with local organizations to fight hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Tyson’s focus on hunger relief is right in line with Dash In’s focus on filling the hunger gap so we are excited to partner with them in this effort,” said Darleen Nascimento, Executive Director of Brand Marketing and Customer Experience for Dash In. “Not only does Tyson share our passion for quality food, but also our passion for giving back. We are equally as proud of our employees who continue to roll up their sleeves, doing good work for the community both inside and outside the store.”

At the Food Bank of Delaware, Dash In employees volunteered alongside Tyson Food team members and Food Bank of Delaware staff to unload and organize the donated food.

“We’re proud to help great partners like the Food Bank of Delaware and Dash In to address hunger,” said Debra Vernon, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at Tyson Foods. “Too many people in Delaware and across the U.S. are food insecure, and although the problem is complex, Tyson is committed to helping.”

The donated food will be disbursed through the Food Bank of Delaware’s network of 509 hunger relief partners and their Healthy Pantry Center, a mini grocery store that opened at the Newark headquarters this July, providing individuals and families the opportunity to pick out food and household products that best suit their needs.

“We are thankful for Tyson Foods and Dash In’s generosity,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO, Patricia Beebe. “It takes an entire community to feed the more than 117,000 food insecure Delawareans. We are proud to have both companies working alongside us to ensure that no Delawarean goes without nutritious food. Ensuring that Delawareans have access to protein like chicken is important to our mission.”

About Dash In

Dash In, a Wills Group company, is a growing convenience chain, with more than 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Dash In offers top selling convenience items, and a wide variety of great tasting food, beverages and name brand products. For more information about Dash In, visit www.dashin.com.

About The Wills Group, Inc.

Headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, The Wills Group has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels. A family-owned company since 1926 with expertise in convenience retailing, fuels marketing, and commercial real estate, The Wills Group prides itself on keeping customers’, employees’ and communities’ Lives in Motion. For more information about The Wills Group, visit www.willsgroup.com.

About the Food Bank of Delaware

The Food Bank of Delaware distributes millions of pounds of products each year to its network of 509 hunger-relief program partners throughout the state and also provides thousands of meals a month for children through the Backpack Program. The Food Bank of Delaware provides community outreach through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC). Financial literacy coaching through $tand By Me and nutrition education are also offered to empower Delawareans. Delaware Food Works, a workforce development initiative of the Food Bank of Delaware, provides training for adults interested in careers in the food service industry, warehousing/logistics and agriculture. For more information about the Food Bank of Delaware, visit www.fbd.org or call (302) 292-1305.

