Dashboard of Japan stocks with a stake in successful Tokyo Olympics

03/23/2020 | 03:28am EDT
A man wearing protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Japanese stocks banking on the success of the Olympics this year surged on Monday, after sharp falls in prior weeks, bolstered by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC's) comments that it was looking to delay but not cancel the Tokyo Games.

Shares of travel agent H.I.S. Co Ltd and audio and visuals firm Hibino Corp rose more than 10% each, while advertising firm Dentsu Group and sportswear maker Asics Corp added over 5% each.

The IOC is stepping up its "scenario planning" for the Tokyo 2020 Games - including a possible postponement - as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

Japan's Olympics-related shares have slumped this year on worries the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the world would jeopardise the event, slated to begin in late July.

More than 14,000 people have died globally since the coronavirus outbreak began in China late last year. As of Monday morning, Japan had 49 deaths and 1,813 infections.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said for the first time that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if they cannot be held in their "complete form" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertising firm Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc and sporting goods maker Mizuno Corp each rose about 3% on Monday.

The following charts show how market prices and valuations of these firms have changed over the past couple of months.

(Graphic: Weekly performance of Japanese companies directly involved in Olympics 2020 link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3790/3751/Weekly%20performance%20of%20Japanese%20companies%20directly%20involved%20in%20Olympics%202020.jpg)

(Graphic: Change in P/E ratios of Olympics-involved stocks link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3791/3752/Change%20in%20PE%20ratios%20of%20Olympics%20involved%20stocks.jpg)

(Graphic: Percentage change in 2020 consensus earnings estimates link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3792/3753/Percentage%20change%20in%202020%20consensus%20earnings%20estimates.jpg)

(Graphic: Weekly performance of some domestic sponsors of the tournament link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/3793/3754/Weekly%20performance%20of%20some%20domestic%20sponsors%20of%20the%20tournament.jpg)

(Graphic: Index comparison link:

)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASICS CORPORATION -8.01% 724 End-of-day quote.-9.27%
DENTSU GROUP INC. -7.23% 1925 End-of-day quote.-7.36%
H.I.S. CO., LTD. -8.13% 1209 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC 0.86% 940 End-of-day quote.-0.21%
HIBINO CORPORATION -6.55% 970 End-of-day quote.-7.09%
MIZUNO CORPORATION -3.11% 1496 End-of-day quote.-3.92%
SECOM CO., LTD. 1.40% 7811 End-of-day quote.-1.51%
SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO.,LTD. 11.50% 4750 End-of-day quote.6.26%
