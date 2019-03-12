Dassault Systèmes : Chosen by Alstom to Accelerate its Delivery of Customized Trains to Trenitalia

Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will supply Alstom
with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the delivery of 150
tailored trains to its customer, Trenitalia, the Italian national rail
operator and part of Ferrovie dello Stato, introducing a new virtual
product experience in the rail industry.
Alstom is leveraging the high-end 3D visualization applications of the “Virtual
Garage” industry solution experience to present realistic virtual
models of trains that correspond to Trenitalia’s needs for regional and
suburban transport. Trenitalia can visualize and configure in real time
detailed digital variants of full-fledged trains before they are built,
such as different combinations of train lengths, passenger seats,
bicycle racks, colors, materials, logos and decals. Alstom can ensure
that the trains it delivers correspond to specifications that the
customer validated virtually, instead of relying on paperwork and
physical prototypes.
“When Trenitalia wanted to offer more comfortable, spacious, brighter
and safer trains to its passengers, we decided to innovate beyond our
traditional design and engineering processes,” said Luigi Lugaro, PLM &
I4.0 Italy Project Manager, Alstom. “Dassault Systèmes enables us to
respond to increasing challenges in mobility with the first ever train
configurator to be used at an industrial level in the railway sector.”
After the digital train is fully configured, the capabilities of
“Virtual Garage,” which have already transformed product configuration,
retail showrooms and event reveals for the automotive segment, also
convert Alstom’s design and engineering data into high-quality visual
assets that Trenitalia can use for its sales and marketing campaigns.
“The application of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to
marketing and sales in the rail industry is another leap forward in
reducing the distance between the virtual world and the real world to
zero,” said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility
Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “High-impact virtual product experiences
offer companies like Alstom and Trenitalia the flexibility and agility
to create differentiated, real passenger experiences in the digital
economy.”
