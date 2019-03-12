Log in
Dassault Systèmes : Chosen by Alstom to Accelerate its Delivery of Customized Trains to Trenitalia

03/12/2019 | 02:01am EDT

  • Dassault Systèmes’ virtual product configurator is first ever to be used at industrial level in rail
  • Tailored train lengths, seats, colors differentiate the passenger experience
  • Rail leader Alstom can innovate beyond traditional design and engineering domains

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will supply Alstom with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the delivery of 150 tailored trains to its customer, Trenitalia, the Italian national rail operator and part of Ferrovie dello Stato, introducing a new virtual product experience in the rail industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005010/en/

courtesy of Alstom

courtesy of Alstom

Alstom is leveraging the high-end 3D visualization applications of the “Virtual Garage” industry solution experience to present realistic virtual models of trains that correspond to Trenitalia’s needs for regional and suburban transport. Trenitalia can visualize and configure in real time detailed digital variants of full-fledged trains before they are built, such as different combinations of train lengths, passenger seats, bicycle racks, colors, materials, logos and decals. Alstom can ensure that the trains it delivers correspond to specifications that the customer validated virtually, instead of relying on paperwork and physical prototypes.

“When Trenitalia wanted to offer more comfortable, spacious, brighter and safer trains to its passengers, we decided to innovate beyond our traditional design and engineering processes,” said Luigi Lugaro, PLM & I4.0 Italy Project Manager, Alstom. “Dassault Systèmes enables us to respond to increasing challenges in mobility with the first ever train configurator to be used at an industrial level in the railway sector.”

After the digital train is fully configured, the capabilities of “Virtual Garage,” which have already transformed product configuration, retail showrooms and event reveals for the automotive segment, also convert Alstom’s design and engineering data into high-quality visual assets that Trenitalia can use for its sales and marketing campaigns.

“The application of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to marketing and sales in the rail industry is another leap forward in reducing the distance between the virtual world and the real world to zero,” said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “High-impact virtual product experiences offer companies like Alstom and Trenitalia the flexibility and agility to create differentiated, real passenger experiences in the digital economy.”

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@Alstom @AlstomItalia relies on @Dassault3DS to accelerate delivery of customized trains to Trenitalia #3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the transportation & mobility industry, please visit https://ifwe.3ds.com/transportation-mobility

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
