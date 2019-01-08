Dassault Systèmes : Completes IQMS Acquisition

Regulatory News:
Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today
announced the completion of the acquisition of IQMS, a leading
manufacturing ERP software company, for $425 million. With the
acquisition of the California-based IQMS, Dassault Systèmes extends the 3DEXPERIENCE
platform to small and midsized manufacturing companies seeking to
digitally transform their business operations.
IQMS’s software – on premise EnterpriseIQ and software as a service
WebIQ – deliver an all-in-one solution to mid-market manufacturers for
managing engineering, manufacturing and business ecosystems by digitally
connecting order processing, scheduling, production and shipping
processes in real time. IQMS’s solutions are used by 1,000 customers
based primarily in the U.S. whose 2,000 manufacturing facilities in 20
countries produce for the automotive, industrial equipment, medical
device, consumer goods, and consumer packaged goods industries.
Customers include Westfall Technik, KKSP Precision Machining, AMA
Plastics, Donnelly Custom Manufacturing, FlowBelow Aero Inc., Global
Interconnect, Inc., Jabil Packaging Solutions, Schnipke Precision
Molding, Steinwall Inc., Scientific, Inc., Sturgis Molded Products,
Tribar, and Ventura Manufacturing Inc. IQMS’s 2017 revenue was around
$56 million.
In the context of the Industry Renaissance – the convergence of a
diverse and powerful collection of digital technologies that is
transforming every aspect of industrial business – the world’s 250,000
small and midsized manufacturers must adopt and optimize new ways of
producing and doing business through digital transformation in order to
innovate and accelerate their growth in an increasingly competitive,
global marketplace.
“We must no longer think of industry as a set of means of production,
but as a process of value creation. This applies not only to disruptive
startups and established corporations, but also to the hundreds of
thousands of mainstream manufacturers that produce parts integral to the
development of new consumer experiences. In that context, we are
creating ‘3DEXPERIENCE@WORKS’: a new family of business applications
based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for the mainstream market. The IQMS
Manufacturing ERP portfolio rebranded as DELMIA WORKS is part of this
new business applications family to serve the mainstream manufacturers,”
said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes.
By integrating IQMS’s solutions into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the
cloud, Dassault Systèmes will provide these manufacturers with an
affordable system for operations that improves the collaboration,
manufacturing efficiency and business agility needed to serve their
customers successfully. The manufacturers – many of them SOLIDWORKS
users – also gain the flexibility to rapidly scale-up as a business
grows. In parallel, these manufacturers can engage in new business
opportunities and create value by supplying their manufacturing know-how
and services to a large community of designers and engineers in Dassault
Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE
Marketplace – the world’s largest virtual factory.
“Given my experience with manufacturing, finance and industry
investments, I’m very excited about the future for IQMS and our
relationship. This merger represents a turning point in technology for
IQMS; the opportunity is immense. Companies like KKSP and all of IQMS’
manufacturing customers will reap tremendous benefit from the enterprise
perspective of an international technology partner such as Dassault
Systèmes. Dassault Systèmes is a leader in innovation and inspires
confidence that we will have the best resources available for future
growth,” said Mark Murray, CFO, KKSP Precision Machining.
Dassault Systèmes will help IQMS expand its customer base by leveraging
the presence in the mid-market space achieved with Dassault Systèmes’
SOLIDWORKS applications, which are delivered and supported by the
company’s Professional Solutions global partner channel.
