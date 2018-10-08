Dassault Systemes Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Results Webcast and Conference Call for October 24, 2018

Regulatory News:
Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the
3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital
Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will host a
webcast and a conference call on Wednesday, October 24th, 2018, to
discuss its operating performance for the third quarter 2018 ended
September 30, 2018.
The management of Dassault Systèmes will host the webcast at 8:30am
London time - 9:30am Paris time, and will then also host the conference
call at 9:00am New York time - 2:00pm London time - 3:00pm Paris time
Both the webcast and the conference call will be available via the
Internet by accessing Dassault Systèmes’ website at http://www.3ds.com/investors/.
Please follow the directions on the main page to link to the audio and
connect to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the webcast or
conference call to register, download and install any necessary
software. The webcast and conference call will be archived for 1 year.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and
people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its
world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed,
produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions
foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world
to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000
customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.
For more information, visit www.3ds.com.
3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS,
ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and
3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its
subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005368/en/