Dassault Systèmes : and Chinese GIS Software Leader SuperMap Partner to Drive New Approach to Innovation for Construction, Cities and Territories

Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and SuperMap
Software Co. Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange 300036), a leading geographic
information system (GIS) software and services company, today announced
their intent to jointly engage on platform-driven projects for
construction, cities and territories in global markets by combining
their respective expertise and creating new guidelines for information
exchange in these domains.
Under the terms of this memorandum of understanding, the two industry
leaders plan to leverage Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and
SuperMap’s GIS software and application platform to define new
experiences for customers. They aim to promote the use of big data and
artificial intelligence for smart operations and collaborative
innovation to transform construction, cities and territories in global
markets, starting with China, one of the world’s largest adopters of
building information modeling (BIM).
In addition to this co-engagement, the companies plan to improve the
exchange of their respective GIS and PLM publication data. The
integration of 3DEXPERIENCity solutions powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE
platform for modeling and simulating construction, cities and
territories with SuperMap’s unparalleled land mapping technologies will
offer game-changing BIM innovation to model and simulate experiences for
efficient decision-making during the entire lifecycle of buildings,
railway networks, roads, highways, mobility hubs and other
infrastructure.
“Our alliance with SuperMap will demonstrate the best solution in the
industry to our prospects as well as our common customers. This will
help create a digital twin experience of cities, railways, territories
and other projects under development,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive
Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field Marketing, Global Affairs,
Dassault Systèmes. “But this is only the beginning. As we increase our
footprint in this domain, this alliance has the potential to address
multiple cities and territories in China and globally. Smart city
initiatives and large transportation infrastructure projects around the
world offer the potential to anticipate and plan for more livable,
resilient urban areas, yet require the successful collaborative
innovation and smart operations we can jointly provide.”
“The development of big data GIS, 3D GIS and technologies alike has
driven changes in many relevant industries, and promoted the upgrading
of smart city application in multi-dimensions,” said Song GuanFu, CEO,
SuperMap Group. “The deep integration between BIM and GIS has currently
achieved breakthroughs in planning, housing construction,
transportation, smart city and many other fields. The strategic
cooperation with Dassault Systèmes enables us to jointly make technical
innovations in BIM plus GIS areas and build up the CIM being the digital
twin of the cities. Meanwhile, SuperMap and Dassault Systèmes also
intend to engage in cooperation at multiple levels worldwide.”
The announcement was made in the context of evolving demographic trends
and continuous investment in transportation infrastructure. According to
the United Nations, 66%
of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050. By 2025,
China will have 221 cities with one million plus inhabitants. Worldwide,
an estimated $1.4 trillion will be spent per year in the next decade on
transportation infrastructure.
For more information:
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCity: https://www.3dexperiencity.com/
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital
Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com
###
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and
people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its
world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed,
produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions
foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world
to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000
customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.
For more information, visit www.3ds.com.
3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS,
ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and
3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its
subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.
About SuperMap
SuperMap is a leading GIS software provider in Asia-Pacific. Over the
past 21 years since its founding, SuperMap has been centering on GIS
basic software for technical innovation and development. SuperMap’s
market share in China has surpassed its international competitors and it
is leading the industry in big data and the new-generation 3D GIS
technologies, with users across more than 100 countries in the world and
distributors or partners in over 30 countries. For more information,
visit www.supermap.com.
