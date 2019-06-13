Dassault Systèmes at the International Paris Air Show: Reinventing the Sky with the Virtual World

Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will showcase
the digital solutions that are enabling smaller aerospace innovators and
new market entrants reinventing aircraft and spacecraft to offer new
experiences in long-haul travel, urban commuting, last-mile delivery and
space exploration, at the International
Paris Air Show June 17-23, 2019.
From unmanned aerial vehicles to supersonic airliners and electric
vertical take-off and landing aircraft, new air mobility concepts
integrating electric propulsion, new composite materials, artificial
intelligence and additive manufacturing are being developed by both
traditional industry leaders and new disrupters. As systems become more
complex to design, build and deliver, Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE
platform offers innovators new ways to conceptualize, design,
manufacture, test, certify and operate that accelerate their programs
and enable them to be first to market with a prototype.
At Dassault Systèmes’ booth D170 in hall 2B, an experiential area will
show how original equipment manufacturers, startups, and other small and
midsized enterprises can use the company’s aerospace
and defense industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE
platform to implement digital continuity, and manage growing complexity
and customer and supply chain networks, design for manufacturing, and
deliver high performance operations.
Among the booth’s mobility experiences, a virtual air taxi will
illustrate with augmented reality the use of the virtual world to create
real-world vehicles through a vibrant, interactive cockpit interior,
simulated airframe body flow, and a virtual vertical take-off –
alongside a physical air taxi model.
Since 1981, Dassault Systèmes’ solutions have enabled the aerospace and
defense industry to create trailblazing firsts that have shaped the
future of flight: from the pioneering digital design of an entire
commercial aircraft, to record-breaking solar-powered aviation, to new
categories of air mobility systems shaking up traditional industry
dynamics. Throughout the week, the company’s ongoing role in nurturing
next generation concepts will also be demonstrated by three projects
from its 3DEXPERIENCE
Lab featured in the event’s Paris
Air Lab, a 3,000 m² area in the Concorde hall dedicated to aerospace
innovation and its link to the energy, digital technology and artificial
intelligence fields.
The projects include startups XSun,
which is designing new types of solar long-range UAVs, and Zero
2 Infinity, which is building a low cost, environmentally friendly
and service-oriented launcher for small satellites; as well as the open
innovation project Open
Codex, which aims to digitally reconstruct inventions by Leonardo da
Vinci and transform them into 3D experiences.
“Aerospace and defense companies seek to reinvent the sky as current
programs ramp up in delivery and an unprecedented amount of new aircraft
programs are being defined,” said David Ziegler, Vice President,
Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Our customers want to
fundamentally change the way they work while benefiting from new ways of
designing, manufacturing and maintaining air vehicles. At the center of
this change is the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, and Dassault Systèmes’ 38-year
legacy of working with the world’s aerospace and defense companies of
all sizes.”
Social media:
Share this on Twitter: .@Dassault3DS
at the @parisairshow
to show how #aerospace innovators are reinventing the sky with the
virtual world #3DEXPERIENCE
Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
For more information:
For more information about Dassault Systèmes at the International Paris
Air Show: https://events.3ds.com/paris-air-show-2019
Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the aerospace &
defense industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/aerospace-defense
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital
Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com
###
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and
people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its
world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed,
produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions
foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world
to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000
customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.
For more information, visit www.3ds.com.
3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS,
ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and
3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its
subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005675/en/