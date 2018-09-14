Dassault Systèmes : to Hold its Annual Manufacturing in the Age of Experience Event in Shanghai

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will explore how turning supply chains into value networks enables industry to imagine and produce sustainable experiences, at Manufacturing in the Age of Experience, its annual event for industry decision makers, influencers and 3DEXPERIENCE platform users. The event will take place in Shanghai during the China International Industry Fair, September 19-23, 2018.

Demos, virtual experiences, panel discussions, customer testimonials and workshops will delve into strategies and tactics for changing the business of manufacturing in the context of today’s global Industry Renaissance, where new categories of industrials are creating new categories of solutions for new categories of consumers.

“The Industry Renaissance extends beyond digitalizing manufacturing to combine virtual worlds with real operations. Its transformations are occurring so fast that companies must either embrace it today or disappear tomorrow,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field Marketing and Global Affairs, Dassault Systèmes. “Leaders are separated from everyone else by the speed at which they can develop insights from real-world big data and incorporate those insights into the knowledge and know-how they use to create and deliver experiences. Manufacturing in the Age of Experience is designed for manufacturers that are ready to rethink their production for 21st century sustainable innovation.”

This year’s event features a two-day Executive Learning Expedition for decision makers. Among the highlights is “Manufacturing in Action,” interactive technical and strategic workshops structured around a virtual and real production line in partnership with McKinsey & Company’s Digital Capability Center and Tsinghua University. These workshops will address the use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for IoT and manufacturing analytics, supply chain optimization, manufacturing engineering, production execution, and lean management.

A plenary session will deliver industry insights on future manufacturing trends, achieving operational excellence, and embracing the manufacturing shift, from Dassault Systèmes, its partners, its customers, and industry thought leaders including:

Dr. Karel Eloot, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Professor Li Zheng, Ph.D., Supervisor and Vice President, Tsinghua University

Dr. Michael Grieves, Executive Director, Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design (CAMID), Florida Institute of Technology

Laurent Champaney, President, Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Arts et Métiers

Christian Neckelmann Reventlow, Head of Vestas Manufacturing Systems, Vestas

Bruno Latchague, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations Americas, Global Brands, Indirect Channels, Dassault Systèmes

Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field Marketing and Global Affairs, Dassault Systèmes

Guillaume Vendroux, CEO, DELMIA, Dassault Systèmes

In parallel, Dassault Systèmes will exhibit at CIIF (China International Industry Fair), booth A131-Hall 7.2, where 3DEXPERIENCE platform users can participate in demonstrations and virtual reality experiences to discover how virtual worlds help them to reduce risk, improve and predict operational performance, remove barriers between potential business partners and enable new business models, and train tomorrow’s workforce.

