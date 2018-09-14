Dassault Systèmes : to Hold its Annual Manufacturing in the Age of Experience Event in Shanghai

Dassault
Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will explore
how turning supply chains into value networks enables industry to
imagine and produce sustainable experiences, at Manufacturing
in the Age of Experience, its annual event for industry decision
makers, influencers and 3DEXPERIENCE platform users. The event will take
place in Shanghai during the China
International Industry Fair, September 19-23, 2018.
Demos, virtual experiences, panel discussions, customer testimonials and
workshops will delve into strategies and tactics for changing the
business of manufacturing in the context of today’s global Industry
Renaissance, where new categories of industrials are creating new
categories of solutions for new categories of consumers.
“The Industry Renaissance extends beyond digitalizing manufacturing to
combine virtual worlds with real operations. Its transformations are
occurring so fast that companies must either embrace it today or
disappear tomorrow,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President,
Industry Solutions, Field Marketing and Global Affairs, Dassault
Systèmes. “Leaders are separated from everyone else by the speed at
which they can develop insights from real-world big data and incorporate
those insights into the knowledge and know-how they use to create and
deliver experiences. Manufacturing in the Age of Experience is designed
for manufacturers that are ready to rethink their production for 21st
century sustainable innovation.”
This year’s event features a two-day Executive Learning Expedition for
decision makers. Among the highlights is “Manufacturing in Action,”
interactive technical and strategic workshops structured around a
virtual and real production line in partnership with McKinsey &
Company’s Digital Capability Center and Tsinghua University. These
workshops will address the use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for IoT and
manufacturing analytics, supply chain optimization, manufacturing
engineering, production execution, and lean management.
A plenary session will deliver industry insights on future manufacturing
trends, achieving operational excellence, and embracing the
manufacturing shift, from Dassault Systèmes, its partners, its
customers, and industry thought leaders including:
-
Dr. Karel Eloot, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
-
Professor Li Zheng, Ph.D., Supervisor and Vice President, Tsinghua
University
-
Dr. Michael Grieves, Executive Director, Center for Advanced
Manufacturing and Innovative Design (CAMID), Florida Institute of
Technology
-
Laurent Champaney, President, Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Arts et
Métiers
-
Christian Neckelmann Reventlow, Head of Vestas Manufacturing Systems,
Vestas
-
Bruno Latchague, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Field
Operations Americas, Global Brands, Indirect Channels, Dassault
Systèmes
-
Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field
Marketing and Global Affairs, Dassault Systèmes
-
Guillaume Vendroux, CEO, DELMIA, Dassault Systèmes
In parallel, Dassault Systèmes will exhibit at CIIF (China International
Industry Fair), booth A131-Hall 7.2, where 3DEXPERIENCE platform users
can participate in demonstrations and virtual reality experiences to
discover how virtual worlds help them to reduce risk, improve and
predict operational performance, remove barriers between potential
business partners and enable new business models, and train tomorrow’s
workforce.
For more information:
To register: https://events.3ds.com/manufacturing-age-of-experience
Manufacturing in the Age of Experience: https://ifwe.3ds.com/manufacturing/#strategy
The Industry Renaissance: https://ifwe.3ds.com/industry-renaissance
Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital
Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com
