Data#3 : 08th October 2018 Data#3 selected by Microsoft to provide Azure Migration Services

Data#3 selected by Microsoft to provide Azure Migration Services

October 08, 2018; Brisbane, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions company, Data#3, today announced that is has been selected by Microsoft to provide Azure Migration services as part of Microsoft's Modernisation Factory in Australia.

The Modernisation Factory is a model developed by Microsoft Services to support customers, including Australian federal and state government departments, migrating their on-premises infrastructure and workloads to Azure, with an initial priority on server migrations.

Data#3 will leverage leading methodologies and proven processes to deliver faster, consistent, and predictable migrations for customers transitioning to Microsoft Azure regions, in particular to Australia Central regions, for digital transformation and innovation.

Steven Worrall, Managing Director at Microsoft Australia, says "The Modernisation Factory will provide a faster solution to update and future-proof legacy IT workloads, ensuring a successful migration for Data#3's enterprise and government customers. We're pleased to partner with Data#3 and support their customers' migration to the cloud, allowing them to take advantage of the Protected Certification awarded to Microsoft Azure by the Australian Signals Directorate."

The process for selection was highly competitive and involved the completion of eight separate workload migration scenarios. Utilising a highly controlled and restricted lab environment, the goal was to validate capability across migration proficiency, risk remediation, and migration limitations. Microsoft announced that Data#3 was the only company to successfully complete all eight scenarios within the allocated timeframe.

Data#3 General Manager for Service Solutions, Phil Redmond, said, "The team was proud to hear that it had delivered the highest rated technical response. Data#3's tailored approach to service migration and unique methodologies place us at the forefront. We look forward to working with Microsoft to help enterprise and government customers with their successful migration to Azure."

Earlier in the year, Data#3 announced its capability to deliver services and solutions direct to Microsoft Azure's Australia Central cloud. A key part of the company's strategy is to enable digital transformation through innovative cloud services and solutions.

Data#3 Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Laurence Baynham, commented, "As Microsoft's largest Australian partner, this is a great achievement for the team. Cloud migration can be a challenging task for any company, and our skilled experts have the proven technical capability to help customers with their transformation goals. From a strategy and vision perspective, Microsoft and Data#3 are in alignment, and this is good news for customers seeking to move to Azure."

Data#3 recently announced that its cloud business grew by 58% to $267 million in financial year 2018 and that it delivered innovative, secure and productive solutions to 4,867 enterprise customers.

In September 2018, Data#3 was named as the Emerging Technologies Cloud Partner of the Year at the ARN Innovation Awards for demonstrating how it provided business outcomes by delivering a valuable, cutting-edge solution that went beyond a traditional IT deployment.

About Data#3

Leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 Limited (DTL), is focused on helping customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of over 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at www.data3.com.au

