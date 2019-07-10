Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data#3 : 11th July 2019 Data#3 expects to report a record full year result

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 expects to report a record full year result

FY19 group NPBT estimate approximately $26 million

FY19 group NPAT estimate approximately $18 million

BRISBANE, Thursday 11 July 2019: Australian business technology solutions leader Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) has advised that, subject to finalisation of the Discovery Technology Pty Ltd result (77.4% owned by Data#3), and the Data#3 group year-end audit, the consolidated net profit before tax for the 2019 financial year (FY19) is estimated to be approximately $26 million (FY18 $20.4 million & FY17 $22.4 million).

The consolidated FY19 net profit after tax (NPAT) excluding non-controlling interests is estimated to be approximately $18 million, an increase of around 28% compared to FY18, and approximately 17% ahead of the previous record FY17 result.

This pre-audit estimate reflects a strong performance in a growing technology market.

The board intends to announce the audited full year results and the final dividend on 21 August 2019.

ENDS

For additional information contact:

Laurence Baynham

Brem Hill

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Tel:

1300 23 28 23

Tel:

1300 23 28 23

Mob:

0413 155 150

Mob:

0411 887 182

Email:

laurence_baynham@data3.com.au

Email:

brem_hill@data3.com.au

Data#3 Limited

ACN 010 545 267

ABN 31 010 545 267

MARKET RELEASE

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au

Data#3 Limited

ACN 010 545 267

ABN 31 010 545 267

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:02:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09pSUNSHINE AGRI TECH : Reports Entering into Agreements to Dispose Chinese Subsidiaries
AQ
10:08pIBM proposes changes to law shielding internet firms from user content liability
RE
10:08pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
10:01pGlobal Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market 2019-2023 | USD 17.65 Million Incremental Growth Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:59pSK HYNIX : South Korea unveils extra budget to respond to Japan's export curbs
RE
09:58pTONG TAI MACHINE & TOOL : June 2019 sales report
PU
09:48pSAMSUNG C&T : Heavy wins orders for eco-friendly and highly efficient S-Max tankers
PU
09:43pGREENLAND HONG KONG : Voluntary Announcement Update On Proposed Issue Of Bonds (U.S.$300,000,000 6.0 Per Cent. Bonds Due 2021) By Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited
PU
09:43pZTE : takes the lead in completing the mmWave RF indicator test of China's enhanced 5G technology R&D trial
PU
09:39pNINTENDO : shares jump on imminent launch of Switch Lite
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
2APPLE : U.S. to probe French plan to tax tech companies
3U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
4A-TEK, INC. : Hires Ted Schmitt to Lead Its Federal Government Health IT Practice
5U.S., EU could reach trade deal before year-end - German minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About