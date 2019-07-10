Data#3 : 11th July 2019 Data#3 expects to report a record full year result

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 expects to report a record full year result

FY19 group NPBT estimate approximately $26 million

FY19 group NPAT estimate approximately $18 million

BRISBANE, Thursday 11 July 2019: Australian business technology solutions leader Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) has advised that, subject to finalisation of the Discovery Technology Pty Ltd result (77.4% owned by Data#3), and the Data#3 group year-end audit, the consolidated net profit before tax for the 2019 financial year (FY19) is estimated to be approximately $26 million (FY18 $20.4 million & FY17 $22.4 million).

The consolidated FY19 net profit after tax (NPAT) excluding non-controlling interests is estimated to be approximately $18 million, an increase of around 28% compared to FY18, and approximately 17% ahead of the previous record FY17 result.

This pre-audit estimate reflects a strong performance in a growing technology market.

The board intends to announce the audited full year results and the final dividend on 21 August 2019.

ENDS

For additional information contact:

Laurence Baynham Brem Hill Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Tel: 1300 23 28 23 Tel: 1300 23 28 23 Mob: 0413 155 150 Mob: 0411 887 182 Email: laurence_baynham@data3.com.au Email: brem_hill@data3.com.au

Data#3 Limited

ACN 010 545 267

ABN 31 010 545 267