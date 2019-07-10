Data#3 : 11th July 2019 Data#3 expects to report a record full year result

MARKET RELEASE
Data#3 expects to report a record full year result
FY19 group NPBT estimate approximately $26 million
FY19 group NPAT estimate approximately $18 million
BRISBANE, Thursday 11 July 2019: Australian business technology solutions leader Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) has advised that, subject to finalisation of the Discovery Technology Pty Ltd result (77.4% owned by Data#3), and the Data#3 group year-end audit, the consolidated net profit before tax for the 2019 financial year (FY19) is estimated to be approximately $26 million (FY18 $20.4 million & FY17 $22.4 million).
The consolidated FY19 net profit after tax (NPAT) excluding non-controlling interests is estimated to be approximately $18 million, an increase of around 28% compared to FY18, and approximately 17% ahead of the previous record FY17 result.
This pre-audit estimate reflects a strong performance in a growing technology market.
The board intends to announce the audited full year results and the final dividend on 21 August 2019.
ENDS
For additional information contact:
|
Laurence Baynham
|
Brem Hill
|
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
|
Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
|
Tel:
|
1300 23 28 23
|
Tel:
|
1300 23 28 23
|
Mob:
|
0413 155 150
|
Mob:
|
0411 887 182
|
Email:
|
laurence_baynham@data3.com.au
|
Email:
|
brem_hill@data3.com.au
|
|
|
|
Data#3 Limited
ACN 010 545 267
ABN 31 010 545 267
About Data#3
Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.
Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.
Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.
More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au
