Data#3 : 19th August 2019 Data#3 Named Lenovo Reseller of the Year Platinum Partner

Data#3 Named Lenovo Reseller of the Year Platinum Partner

Monday 19, 2019; Brisbane, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions provider, Data#3, today announced that it was named the 2019 Lenovo Reseller of the Year Platinum Partner in the Data Centre Group category.

The accolade was presented to the Data#3 team at Lenovo's gala awards, which took place in Sydney last week.

Data#3 was successful in achieving this award due to its continued investment in technical resources, business growth exceeding 200%, and for delivering innovative data centre solutions to customers.

Data#3 Executive General Manager, Brad Colledge, commented, "What a fantastic achievement to receive this award. Data#3 and Lenovo have been long-standing partners working together towards a common goal. Our partnership approach helps to provide our customers with cutting-edge technology required to succeed in this era of digital transformation. Congratulations to the Data#3 and Lenovo teams on another successful year."

Data#3 has been a trusted Lenovo partner since 2005, helping to end the frustrations associated with device sourcing, deployment and warranty support. It offers complete lifecycle management, training and adoption services, ensuring the greatest return on investment.

