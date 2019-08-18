Log in
Data#3 : 19th August 2019 Data#3 Named Lenovo Reseller of the Year Platinum Partner

08/18/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Data#3 Named Lenovo Reseller of the Year Platinum Partner

Monday 19, 2019; Brisbane, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions provider, Data#3, today announced that it was named the 2019 Lenovo Reseller of the Year Platinum Partner in the Data Centre Group category.

The accolade was presented to the Data#3 team at Lenovo's gala awards, which took place in Sydney last week.

Data#3 was successful in achieving this award due to its continued investment in technical resources, business growth exceeding 200%, and for delivering innovative data centre solutions to customers.

Data#3 Executive General Manager, Brad Colledge, commented, "What a fantastic achievement to receive this award. Data#3 and Lenovo have been long-standing partners working together towards a common goal. Our partnership approach helps to provide our customers with cutting-edge technology required to succeed in this era of digital transformation. Congratulations to the Data#3 and Lenovo teams on another successful year."

Data#3 has been a trusted Lenovo partner since 2005, helping to end the frustrations associated with device sourcing, deployment and warranty support. It offers complete lifecycle management, training and adoption services, ensuring the greatest return on investment.

ENDS

MEDIA RELEASE

About Data#3

Leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 Limited (DTL), is focused on helping customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of over 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at www.data3.com.au

For additional information:

Yvonne Murray

Marketing Communications Manager, Data#3 Limited

Email: Yvonne_murray@data3.com.au | Mobile: 0420 960 806

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 02:11:02 UTC
