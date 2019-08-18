Data#3 : 19th August 2019 Data#3 Named Lenovo Reseller of the Year Platinum Partner

About Data#3
Leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 Limited (DTL), is focused on helping customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.
Built on a foundation of over 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.
Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.
More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at www.data3.com.au
For additional information:
Yvonne Murray
Marketing Communications Manager, Data#3 Limited
Email: Yvonne_murray@data3.com.au | Mobile: 0420 960 806
