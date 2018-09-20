Data#3 : 20th September 2018 Data#3 Expands WA Management Team with Top Talent

Data#3 Expands WA Management Team with Top Talent

September 20, 2018; Perth, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions provider, Data#3, today announced that it has expanded its management team in Perth, hiring an additional three highly experienced members to complement the current team.

Data#3 General Manager for Western Australia, Kingsley McGarrigle, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Craig Ellis, Desmond Phua and Mark Ehlers to the team. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge having worked on many large local and national projects to solve complex customer challenges."

Phua joins the management team as Professional Services Manager for Western Australia. Having demonstrated great leadership and professionalism in his previous roles at Data#3 as Field Service Manager and Project Manager, the new appointment was a natural progression and great fit for the team.

"Our people are our biggest asset. Providing them with the environment, support and career pathways to progress within Data#3 is critically important. When we see talent become available in the market, it's also great to inject this talent into the local team," said McGarrigle.

New to Data#3, and taking on the role of Infrastructure Solutions Manager for Western Australia, Ellis is a proven ICT leader, having previously led large teams at Telstra. With a keen interest in disruptive technology, intelligent consumption models and eco systems, Ellis has a history of connecting people and technology to provide successful outcomes for customers.

Licensing Sales Manager for Western Australia, Ehlers, comes to Data#3 with a diverse range of sales, leadership and technical experience, as well demonstrable skills in coaching and financial management. Uniquely, Mark also ran his own family retail business, gaining great knowledge and understanding that will be critical to his role at Data#3.

"As promised at the start of this financial year, we will continue to invest in local top talent to facilitate our expansion and align to our strategy - ultimately helping to deliver the best services and solutions to our customers," concluded McGarrigle.

In May 2018, the company announced its move to a new digital and collaborative workspace in Perth's CBD. Located in the heart of Perth on Mounts Bay Road, the new state-of-the-art facility places Data#3 at the forefront of digital innovation, allowing staff to better serve customers and technology partners.

ENDS

Associated Imagery

L to R: Craig Ellis, Infrastructure Solutions Manager - Western Australia, Data#3; Desmond Phua, Professional Services Manager - Western Australia, Data#3; and Mark Ehlers, Licensing Sales Manager - Western Australia, Data#3.

Click here to download image.

About Data#3

A leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 Limited (DTL) is focused on helping customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.1 billion in the 2017 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at www.data3.com.au

For additional information:

Yvonne Murray

Marketing Communications Manager, Data#3 Limited

Email:Yvonne_murray@data3.com.au| Mobile: 0420 960 806

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.