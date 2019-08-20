Data#3 : 21st August 2019 Data#3 confirms record full year result

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 confirms record full year result

BRISBANE, Wednesday 21 August 2019: Australian business technology solutions leader Data#3 Limited

(ASX: DTL) today announced its results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19), which are consistent with the guidance provided on 11 July 2019.

FY19 - key metrics

Revenue up 19.8% to $1.4 billion

NPBT up 30.2% to $26.6 million

NPAT (excluding minority interests) up 28.7% to $18.1 million

EPS up 28.7% to 11.76 cents per share

Total fully franked dividend up 30.5% to 10.70 cents per share

Strong balance sheet with minimal debt

The full year revenue represents solid growth in Data#3's core business and significant growth in public cloud-based revenues.

Commenting on the FY19 result, Data#3 Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Laurence Baynham said: "We are delighted with the performance of the consolidated Data#3 business, which delivered a record result. Market conditions remained relatively stable in FY19, with digital transformation projects continuing to drive growth in our core infrastructure, software and services businesses. The growth in public cloud was a particular highlight."

Revenue and earnings growth in FY19

Total revenue increased by 19.8% to $1,415.6 million, with product revenue up 21.3% to $1,167.4 million and services revenue up 13.3% to $246.9 million. This included strong growth in public cloud revenues, which increased by 35.3% to $362.2 million.

The consolidated NPBT increased by 30.2% to $26.6 million, and NPAT (excluding minority interests) increased by 28.7% to $18.1 million.

The directors declared a final fully franked dividend of 7.10 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for FY19 to 10.70 cents per share fully franked. This represents an increase of 30.5% and a payout ratio of 91.0%. The final dividend will be paid on 30 September 2019, with a record date of 16 September 2019.

Data#3's Chairman Richard Anderson said: "Data#3's performance both in increased profit and solid underlying cash flow has delivered a significant increase in dividend. Combined with a very strong share price performance, this provides shareholders with an outstanding return for the year."

