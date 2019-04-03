Data#3 : 4th April 2019 Data#3 scoops two Schneider Electric Awards

Data#3 scoops two Schneider Electric Awards

April 04, 2019; Brisbane, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions provider, Data#3, today announced that it has scooped two awards at Schneider Electric's Secure Power Partner Awards; Elite Partner of the Year and Services Partner of the Year.

Data#3 was the only partner to win multiple awards, taking home two from the eleven categories. The accolades were presented in Sydney this week and honoured partner excellence across Australia and New Zealand.

The company was named Elite Partner of the Year for successfully assisting customers with their digital transformation journeys. Data#3 worked with customers to invest in the right technologies, from data centre through to hybrid cloud, helping them to achieve their business objectives.

The Services Partner of the Year award was received due to the company's customer-focused approach towards maintaining environments. Helping customers optimally manage their software and infrastructure continues to be a high priority for Data#3, and is key to ensuring a superior customer experience.

Data#3 General Manager for Infrastructure Solutions, John Tan, who attended the event, commented, "Data#3 is focussed on helping customers to effectively navigate their digital transformation journeys. This is a core part of both Data#3 and Schneider Electric's corporate strategies and is key to our combined success. Our investment in specialised resources also played a key role in our strong performance. Congratulations to the Data#3 team on achieving these two awards."

Schneider Electric has a long history of nurturing strategic alliance partnerships with global leaders in the IT industry. Together the companies offer custom, informed solutions to solve customers' most complex IT challenges.

