Data#3 : 4th April 2019 Data#3 scoops two Schneider Electric Awards

04/03/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Data#3 scoops two Schneider Electric Awards

April 04, 2019; Brisbane, Australia: Leading Australian technology services and solutions provider, Data#3, today announced that it has scooped two awards at Schneider Electric's Secure Power Partner Awards; Elite Partner of the Year and Services Partner of the Year.

Data#3 was the only partner to win multiple awards, taking home two from the eleven categories. The accolades were presented in Sydney this week and honoured partner excellence across Australia and New Zealand.

The company was named Elite Partner of the Year for successfully assisting customers with their digital transformation journeys. Data#3 worked with customers to invest in the right technologies, from data centre through to hybrid cloud, helping them to achieve their business objectives.

The Services Partner of the Year award was received due to the company's customer-focused approach towards maintaining environments. Helping customers optimally manage their software and infrastructure continues to be a high priority for Data#3, and is key to ensuring a superior customer experience.

Data#3 General Manager for Infrastructure Solutions, John Tan, who attended the event, commented, "Data#3 is focussed on helping customers to effectively navigate their digital transformation journeys. This is a core part of both Data#3 and Schneider Electric's corporate strategies and is key to our combined success. Our investment in specialised resources also played a key role in our strong performance. Congratulations to the Data#3 team on achieving these two awards."

Schneider Electric has a long history of nurturing strategic alliance partnerships with global leaders in the IT industry. Together the companies offer custom, informed solutions to solve customers' most complex IT challenges.

ENDS

About Data#3

Leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 Limited (DTL), is focused on helping customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of over 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at www.data3.com.au

For additional information:

Yvonne Murray

Marketing Communications Manager, Data#3 Limited

Email: Yvonne_murray@data3.com.au | Mobile: 0420 960 806

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:46:07 UTC
