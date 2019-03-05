Log in
Data#3 : 6th March 2019 Data#3 takes home three Cisco awards for second year in a row

03/05/2019 | 11:20pm EST

Data#3 takes home three Cisco awards for second year in a row

March 06, 2019; Melbourne, Australia: Leading Australian technology provider, Data#3, is delighted to announce that it has received three top Cisco partner awards for 2019; ANZ Partner of the Year, ANZ Software Partner of the Year and ANZ Customer Experience Partner of the Year.

The awards were presented to the Data#3 team in Melbourne at Cisco Live, which honoured top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand. Data#3 emerged triumphant as the only partner to take home three awards at the ceremony for the second year running.

Speaking from the Cisco Live event on why the company received the accolades, Data#3 Group Practice Manager, Graham Robinson, commented, "Data#3's focus is centred on helping customers to maximise the use of their technology, with our end-to-end services delivering true business value. The move to software is creating new opportunities for digital transformation; and we're working with our customers to deliver business services that were previously unimaginable. Together with Cisco, we're helping customers to transform the way they do business."

Data#3 Executive General Manager, Brad Colledge, commented, "Congratulations to the Data#3 team on achieving these significant awards. This success is directly attributable to the many years of collaborative efforts between Data#3 and Cisco. The strength of our partnership with Cisco plays a pivotal role in Data#3's journey. Together we are transforming to help our customers succeed in a digital world."

In November 2018, Data#3 also received an award at Cisco's Partner Summit in Las Vegas, which saw the company recognised as Cisco's Global Software Partner of the Year.

Data#3 is one of a few select companies to have achieved a Cisco Master Partner accreditation for demonstrating customer success through advanced technology.

ENDS

About Data#3

Leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 Limited (DTL), is focused on helping customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of over 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at www.data3.com.au

For additional information:

Yvonne Murray

Marketing Communications Manager, Data#3 Limited

Email:Yvonne_murray@data3.com.au| Mobile: 0420 960 806

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 04:19:02 UTC
