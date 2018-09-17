Data#3 : DTL CommSec Executive Series interview

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 Limited - CommSec Executive Series interview

BRISBANE, Monday 17 September 2018: Data#3 Limited [ASX: DTL] CEO & MD, Laurence Baynham, has participated in an Executive Series interview with CommSec Market Analyst, Tom Piotrowski.

The video of the interview will be released by CommSec today, and is available on Data#3's investor website: http://investor.data3.com/IRM/content/default.aspx

Here is the CommSec video link: https://youtu.be/1-G5vrtrecc

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and support services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au

