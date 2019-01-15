Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data#3 : DTL expects to report strong 1H earnings growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:29pm EST

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 expects to report strong 1H earnings growth

Estimated first half pre-tax profit range of $8.5M to $9.0M, up from $4.0M in the PCP

BRISBANE, Wednesday 16 January 2019: Australian business technology solutions leader Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) has advised that the consolidated net profit before tax (NPBT) for the first half of the 2019 financial year is expected to be ahead of the guidance provided at the AGM in November 2018.

Subject to finalizing the interim accounts and the audit, the first half NPBT is likely to be in the $8.5 to $9.0 million range, compared to the previous guidance of $7.0 to $8.5 million.

The board intends to announce the audited interim results and interim dividend on 20 February 2019.

ENDS

For additional information contact:

Laurence Baynham

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Tel: 1300 23 28 23

Mob: 0413 155 150

Email:laurence_baynham@data3.com.au

Brem Hill

Chief Financial Officer Tel: 1300 23 28 23 Mob: 0411 887 182

Email:brem_hill@data3.com.au

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au

Data#3 Limited

ACN 010 545 267

ABN 31 010 545 267

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 22:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14pORICA : Applications open for 2019 International SEB Course
PU
06:12pPG&E : Moody's Downgrades Companies Reliant on PG&E Amid Spector of Bankruptcy
DJ
06:12pTURBINEAERO : Inc. Announces Acquisition of APU Piece Part Repair Business from the Triumph Group
BU
06:11pUniti Adding Midwest Fiber Network in 'OpCo-PropCo' Plan With Macquarie Infrastructure Partners
DJ
06:10pNFI : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Deliveries, Orders and Backlog and 2019 Outlook
AQ
06:10pIAMGOLD Enters into $170 Million Gold Prepay Arrangement
NE
06:10pTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : Set to Join S&P 500; Green Dot to Join S&P MidCap 400; Mercer International to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
06:09pHORTONWORKS : Develop Deep Learning Skills in Your Organization With These Use Cases
PU
06:09pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
BU
06:09pLOOP INDUSTRIES : Closes $4.5MM Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Stone to resign less than a year into role
2MPX BIOCEUTICAL CORP : MPX Securityholders Overwhelming Approve Transformational Business Combination with iAn..
3Seitel Announces Sale of Its Canadian Seismic Data Library and Previews Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 R..
4NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : Reports Holiday Sales
5HCP : HCP : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.