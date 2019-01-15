Data#3 : DTL expects to report strong 1H earnings growth

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 expects to report strong 1H earnings growth

Estimated first half pre-tax profit range of $8.5M to $9.0M, up from $4.0M in the PCP

BRISBANE, Wednesday 16 January 2019: Australian business technology solutions leader Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) has advised that the consolidated net profit before tax (NPBT) for the first half of the 2019 financial year is expected to be ahead of the guidance provided at the AGM in November 2018.

Subject to finalizing the interim accounts and the audit, the first half NPBT is likely to be in the $8.5 to $9.0 million range, compared to the previous guidance of $7.0 to $8.5 million.

The board intends to announce the audited interim results and interim dividend on 20 February 2019.

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and managed services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au

