Data#3 : Webcast of FY18 Results Briefing

08/22/2018 | 12:07am EDT

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 Limited - webcast of FY18 results briefing

BRISBANE, Wednesday 22 August 2018: Data#3 Limited [ASX: DTL] has prepared a webcast of the FY18 results briefing by the CEO & MD, Laurence Baynham, and CFO, Brem Hill.

The content of the presentation has been released to the ASX in an earlier announcement.

The presentation details are as follows:

  • • Data#3 FY18 results briefing

  • • Presented by Laurence Baynham (CEO & MD) and Brem Hill (CFO)

  • • Wednesday 22 August 2018

Access this webcast at: http://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5b7cc65532350f0dbf7d748b

Access other DTL webcasts at: www.brrmedia.com/asx/DTL/

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and support services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au

Data#3 Limited

ACN 010 545 267

ABN 31 010 545 267

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:06:08 UTC
