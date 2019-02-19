Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data#3 : Webcast of FY19 Interim Results Briefing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 10:19pm EST

MARKET RELEASE

Data#3 Limited - webcast of FY19 interim results briefing

BRISBANE, Wednesday 20 February 2019: Data#3 Limited [ASX: DTL] has prepared a webcast of the FY19 interim results briefing by the CEO & MD, Laurence Baynham, and CFO, Brem Hill.

The content of the presentation has been released to the ASX in an earlier announcement.

The presentation details are as follows:

  • • Data#3 FY19 interim results briefing

  • • Presented by Laurence Baynham (CEO & MD) and Brem Hill (CFO)

  • • Wednesday 20 February 2019

Access this webcast at: https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5c6c89ed77c6f42a1c42d7b7

Access other DTL webcasts at: www.brrmedia.com/asx/DTL/

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited (ASX: DTL) is a leading Australian IT services and solutions provider, focused on helping its customers solve complex business challenges using innovative technology solutions.

Built on a foundation of 40 years' experience, combined with world-leading vendor technologies, Data#3 delivers an integrated array of solutions spanning cloud, mobility, security, data & analytics and IT lifecycle management. These technology solutions are delivered by combining Data#3's services across consulting, project services and support services.

Listed on the ASX in 1997, Data#3 reported revenues of $1.2 billion in the 2018 financial year and has more than 1,100 employees. Headquartered in Brisbane, it has facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.

More information about Data#3 and its solution and service offerings is available at http://www.data3.com.au

Data#3 Limited

ACN 010 545 267

ABN 31 010 545 267

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Data#3 Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 03:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pRAYTHEON : Emirates opens new HQ in Abu Dhabi
AQ
11:10pINFINERA : unveils details of 800G platform
AQ
11:10pFY 2018 : Zenith Bank records N232bn PBT
AQ
11:09pSTATE STREET : After Leaning Her In And Then Getting Her Transferred To A Less Visible Role, State Street Is Putting "Fearless Girl" In A Messy Legal Drama
AQ
11:09pZENITH BANK : Grows 2018 Profit To N232bn, N2.80 Dividend Excites Shareholders
AQ
11:09pSMART GLOBAL : Modular Announces Long-Term Support for DDR3 Legacy Memory
PU
11:09pCARLTON INVESTMENTS : Change in Director's interest notice
PU
11:01pBEST'S BRIEFING : Profits Continue to Rise for National Insurers in the United Arab Emirates
BU
11:01pNANUSENS : Nano-Sensor Technology Increases Battery Life of Earbuds by up to 20%
BU
10:59pOil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HUDBAY MINERALS INC : HUDBAY MINERALS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : EXCLUSIVE: China regulator requests pause in new game applications to clear backlog -so..
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.