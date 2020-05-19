Data Alert - CSV files corrupted

May 19, 2020EEX Group DataSource CircularEEX Market Data Circular
Affected commodity:
-
Agricultural Futures
-
Environmental Futures
-
Gas Futures
-
Metal Futures
-
Power Futures
Issue Description:
-
Starting with 'Unit of Price' all fields are offset by one field. 'Unit of Price' is containing the 'Lot size' in all affected files.
Affected Date:
Affected applications:
Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience.
Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.
Disclaimer
EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 07:47:02 UTC