Data Alert - CSV files corrupted

May 19, 2020EEX Group DataSource CircularEEX Market Data Circular

Affected commodity:

Agricultural Futures

Environmental Futures

Gas Futures

Metal Futures

Power Futures

Issue Description:

Starting with 'Unit of Price' all fields are offset by one field. 'Unit of Price' is containing the 'Lot size' in all affected files.

Affected Date:

Affected applications:

