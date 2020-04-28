Log in
Data Alert - SOLVED Missing Power Options DE File in CSV

04/28/2020 | 04:33am EDT

Affected commodity:

Issue Description:

  • Please be informed that the CSV formatted file for Power Options DE is available now.

Affected Date:

Affected applications:

  • EEX Group SFTP datasource.eex-group.com

Affected paths and files:

  • /market_data/power/de/derivatives/csv/2020/20200427/PowerOptionResults_DE_20200427.csv

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:32:06 UTC
