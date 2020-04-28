Data Alert - SOLVED Missing Power Options DE File in CSV

Affected commodity:
Issue Description:
-
Please be informed that the CSV formatted file for Power Options DE is available now.
Affected Date:
Affected applications:
-
EEX Group SFTP datasource.eex-group.com
Affected paths and files:
-
/market_data/power/de/derivatives/csv/2020/20200427/PowerOptionResults_DE_20200427.csv
Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.
Disclaimer
EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:32:06 UTC