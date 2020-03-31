Data Alert - Solved: Missing Transparency Data

Affected commodity:

-Transparency Data

Issue Description:

Following Transparency Data files are missing for each country as of 2020-03-29

ExPostInformationActualPlantGenerationPower

ExPostInformationGenerationSolarPower

ExPostInformationGenerationWindPower

Affected Dates:

- 29/03/2020 since 02:00 am CET

Affected applications:

- datasource.eex-group.com

- EEX Group Datasource Desktop App

- EEX Group Datasource Excel Tool

- EEX Group Datasource API

We wish to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will inform you as soon as the dessimnation of Transparency Data in the affected applications will orderly be resumed.