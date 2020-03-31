Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Data Alert - Solved: Missing Transparency Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 06:21am EDT

Affected commodity:
-Transparency Data

Issue Description:
Following Transparency Data files are missing for each country as of 2020-03-29

  • ExPostInformationActualPlantGenerationPower
  • ExPostInformationGenerationSolarPower
  • ExPostInformationGenerationWindPower

Affected Dates:
- 29/03/2020 since 02:00 am CET

Affected applications:
- datasource.eex-group.com
- EEX Group Datasource Desktop App
- EEX Group Datasource Excel Tool
- EEX Group Datasource API

We wish to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will inform you as soon as the dessimnation of Transparency Data in the affected applications will orderly be resumed.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 10:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aMCCORMICK : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37aMERCK : Intensity Therapeutics Reports Safety Results from First Cohort of the KEYNOTE A10 Combination Clinical Trial of INT230-6 and Keytruda
AQ
06:37aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : First patient outside U.S. treated in global Kevzara clinical trial program for patients with severe COVID-19
AQ
06:37aEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Japanese Licensing Partner SymBio Announces Completion of Clinical Trial Enrollment for TREAKISYM Rapid Infusion Liquid Bendamustine Formulation
AQ
06:37aELI LILLY AND : Lilly's Taltz Receives U.S. FDA Approval for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
AQ
06:37aNOVARTIS : Sandoz - Novartis donation, Consignment of 30 million hydroxychloroquine tablets ships to US Department of Health and Human Services
AQ
06:37aREDX PHARMA : Short-term debt funding of GBP5m secured from entities controlled by Redmile Group, LLC
AQ
06:37aASTRAZENECA : Imfinzi approved in the US for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
AQ
06:37aWALMART : Takes Additional Steps for Health and Safety of Associates
BU
06:36aDENBURY RESOURCES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group