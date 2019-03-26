Data Dimensions : Optimizes Payment Process with DD BillPay for Finance

Data Dimensions, having revolutionized bill payments with its DD BillPay solution for the insurance industry, is now offering DD BillPay for Finance, a managed service that optimizes the Accounts Payable disbursement process through electronic payments.

Through DD BillPay for Finance, Data Dimensions provides its clients with a simplified implementation process that eliminates the bank fees, postage and 1099 filing costs that come with traditional methods.

The DD BillPay process involves client payment files being sent to suppliers in a variety of formats, including virtual cards or electronic ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments. The virtual cards offer clients an opportunity to generate a rebate, turning each payment into a revenue opportunity.

“DD BillPay combines payment processing with the information processing experience of Data Dimensions to create a streamlined implementation,” said Jon Boumstein, Data Dimensions President and CEO. “Our supplier enrollment process is comprehensive and customized, which allows our clients to ensure greater supplier conversion to electronic payment methods.”

DD BillPay for Finance is part of Data Dimensions’ Intelligent Shared Services offering, a suite of document management and payment solutions that utilize the company’s decades of experience and continuing commitment to evolving, leading-edge technology.

