Data Dimensions : Optimizes Payment Process with DD BillPay for Finance

03/26/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Data Dimensions, having revolutionized bill payments with its DD BillPay solution for the insurance industry, is now offering DD BillPay for Finance, a managed service that optimizes the Accounts Payable disbursement process through electronic payments.

Through DD BillPay for Finance, Data Dimensions provides its clients with a simplified implementation process that eliminates the bank fees, postage and 1099 filing costs that come with traditional methods.

The DD BillPay process involves client payment files being sent to suppliers in a variety of formats, including virtual cards or electronic ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments. The virtual cards offer clients an opportunity to generate a rebate, turning each payment into a revenue opportunity.

“DD BillPay combines payment processing with the information processing experience of Data Dimensions to create a streamlined implementation,” said Jon Boumstein, Data Dimensions President and CEO. “Our supplier enrollment process is comprehensive and customized, which allows our clients to ensure greater supplier conversion to electronic payment methods.”

DD BillPay for Finance is part of Data Dimensions’ Intelligent Shared Services offering, a suite of document management and payment solutions that utilize the company’s decades of experience and continuing commitment to evolving, leading-edge technology.

About Data Dimensions

Since 1982, Data Dimensions has been helping clients better manage business processes and workflows by bridging the gap of automation, technology, and physical capabilities. As an innovative leader in the area of information management and business process automation, we provide a complete range of outsourcing and professional services including mailroom management; document conversion services; data capture with OCR/ICR technologies; physical records storage and electronic retrieval services through our state of the art Tier III data center.

Data Dimensions is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC. HealthEdge is an operating‐oriented private equity fund founded in 2005. HealthEdge’s investment team has over 100 years of combined operating experience as operators and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, visit healthedgepartners.com.

To learn more about Data Dimensions and its initiatives, visit datadimensions.com or call 1-800-782-2907.

Driven by people, powered by technology®


© Business Wire 2019
