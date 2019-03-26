Data Dimensions : Optimizes Payment Process with DD BillPay for Finance

Data Dimensions, having revolutionized bill payments with its DD BillPay
solution for the insurance industry, is now offering DD BillPay for
Finance, a managed service that optimizes the Accounts Payable
disbursement process through electronic payments.
Through DD BillPay for Finance, Data Dimensions provides its clients
with a simplified implementation process that eliminates the bank fees,
postage and 1099 filing costs that come with traditional methods.
The DD BillPay process involves client payment files being sent to
suppliers in a variety of formats, including virtual cards or electronic
ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments. The virtual cards offer clients
an opportunity to generate a rebate, turning each payment into a revenue
opportunity.
“DD BillPay combines payment processing with the information processing
experience of Data Dimensions to create a streamlined implementation,”
said Jon Boumstein, Data Dimensions President and CEO. “Our supplier
enrollment process is comprehensive and customized, which allows our
clients to ensure greater supplier conversion to electronic payment
methods.”
DD BillPay for Finance is part of Data Dimensions’ Intelligent Shared
Services offering, a suite of document management and payment solutions
that utilize the company’s decades of experience and continuing
commitment to evolving, leading-edge technology.
About Data Dimensions
Since 1982, Data Dimensions has been helping clients better manage
business processes and workflows by bridging the gap of automation,
technology, and physical capabilities. As an innovative leader in the
area of information management and business process automation, we
provide a complete range of outsourcing and professional services
including mailroom management; document conversion services; data
capture with OCR/ICR technologies; physical records storage and
electronic retrieval services through our state of the art Tier III data
center.
Data Dimensions is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment
Partners, LLC. HealthEdge is an operating‐oriented private equity fund
founded in 2005. HealthEdge’s investment team has over 100 years of
combined operating experience as operators and investors. For more
information on HealthEdge, visit healthedgepartners.com.
To learn more about Data Dimensions and its initiatives, visit datadimensions.com
or call 1-800-782-2907.
Driven by people, powered by technology®
