Data Foundry : to add 27,000 Square Feet of White Floor Space and 4MW to its Houston 2 Data Center Campus

09/24/2019 | 08:36am EDT

Houston 2 Provides High-Availability Infrastructure for Growing Firms

Data Foundry, a premier colocation data center provider, announces the construction of a new 27,000-square-foot data hall with 4MW of capacity as an addition to the company’s 350,000-square-foot master-planned Houston 2 data center campus in the Greenpoint district. Driven by customer demand for more capacity and Houston business growth, the project is expected to be completed and ready for customer deployments in Q4 2019.

Demand for data center space in the Houston area is growing as the city's booming healthcare, energy and manufacturing sectors continue to expand and evolve. Innovations in IoT-enabled technologies and data science are also driving these sectors to seek data center space near the markets they serve for low-latency, cost-effective networking.

Companies in the Houston area choose Houston 2 for network reliability, diverse utility feeds,185 mph wind-rated infrastructure and elevation above the 500-year floodplain. The facility provides a sanctuary for companies, enabling continued operation even during Houston’s worst weather events. Throughout Hurricane Harvey, tenants never lost power or network service, nor did they experience flooding. The facility provided 100 percent uptime throughout the storm.

Houston 2 also provides dedicated office space, lockers, showers, a washer and dryer, a break room and a kitchen, provisioning for tenants and employees who may have to remain at the data center throughout major weather events. Data Foundry’s facilities not only protect mission-critical IT infrastructure, they protect the people who run it and the customers who utilize it, ensuring business continuity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Data Foundry has operated data centers in the Houston area since 2002. "We're proud to be part of a business that enables companies to grow and conduct business with more security and reliability,” states Mark Noonan, CRO of Data Foundry. “We've witnessed a population growth of nearly half a million, and we've watched industries grow with the strong Houston economy. We look forward to providing a foundation for businesses’ mission-critical IT infrastructure, empowering them to focus on their core business while we ensure it stays up online.”

About Data Foundry

Data Foundry is a privately held company headquartered in Austin, Texas, that provides data center colocation, disaster recovery and managed services for enterprise customers across a variety of industries, including energy, healthcare and financial services. The company's premier data centers are supported by experienced on-site technicians, security staff and customer support 24 X 7 X 365. Founded in 1994, Data Foundry was one of the first 50 Internet Service Providers in the United States. Today, Data Foundry owns and operates purpose-built, carrier-neutral data centers in Texas and operates a global network with colocation presences for deployments worldwide. For more information, visit www.datafoundry.com or call 1.888.839.2794.


© Business Wire 2019
