Data Intensity : Welcomes Philip LaForge as New President and Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, a trusted Managed Services Provider, is pleased to introduce Philip LaForge as the company's new President and CEO. With over 20 years of experience driving high-growth and service excellence, LaForge will lead Data Intensity's global team dedicated to providing customers with purpose-built solutions that power real business transformations.

"Phil joining Data Intensity is a natural next step for us," notes Data Intensity's Co-Founder and Board Member, Brian Stefano. "His experience of leading high-growth cloud and IT services companies, combined with his talent in building relationships with customers and partners alike, will help to take Data Intensity to the next level of operational excellence."

Before joining Data Intensity, LaForge was President and Chief Executive Officer of IT Authorities and OneNeck IT Solutions and held senior leadership roles at Nimsoft and CDW Berbee. He has successfully led teams that have maximized company growth and profitability through the delivery of hybrid IT solutions. He is a dynamic leader known for holding as his true north "quality customer experiences with the highest ethical standards and principles possible."

"This is an exciting time to join Data Intensity," says LaForge. "More often, managed services firms like ours are side by side with customers at the forefront of their digital and business transformation initiatives. With the advent and adoption of new technologies — including autonomous databases, automation, and multi-cloud — we can bring about significant, transformative change. I'm excited to be working with our customers, partners, and global team to see those changes come to fruition."

LaForge will join other members of the Data Intensity team at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco during September, which will be his first opportunity to meet current and new customers. Find out what Data Intensity has planned for Oracle's flagship event in 2019 on our dedicated event page.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is a trusted Managed Services Provider, delivering business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations — from front-end strategy and design to implementation and migration to ongoing support and operation — all from a single provider. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi-cloud investments to drive faster time-to-value.

