Data Masking: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023 - CAGR to Grow at 11% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Data Masking Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The data masking market has been influenced primarily by increased demand for the extraction of insights from the production data. This in turn has been driven by the increased adoption of cloud and increasing consumer friendly applications.

The reduction in costs because building customized applications by leveraging insights from production data has become a trend has equipped them to serve their customers in a personalized way. This necessity to analyse production data and build customized application has also increased the risk of data being compromised and hence the data masking solutions have come into picture with solutions for both dynamic and static data.

Key Highlights

Dynamic Privacy Compliance Regulations

European Market has a Massive Potential Because of the New Data Privacy Regulation

Notable Developments in the Market

January 2018: Delphix added data masking feature to its Dynamic data platform to enable organizations to meet the GDPR compliance.

November 2017: Arcad Software announced that it received EUR 2.5 million from Alto Invest.

September 2017: Mentis announced the release of Mentis 8.1 which was a data masking and information security suite.

