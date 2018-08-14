Data Masking: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023 - CAGR to Grow at 11% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Data Masking Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Data Masking Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11%, over the
forecast period (2018-2023).
The data masking market has been influenced primarily by increased
demand for the extraction of insights from the production data. This in
turn has been driven by the increased adoption of cloud and increasing
consumer friendly applications.
The reduction in costs because building customized applications by
leveraging insights from production data has become a trend has equipped
them to serve their customers in a personalized way. This necessity to
analyse production data and build customized application has also
increased the risk of data being compromised and hence the data masking
solutions have come into picture with solutions for both dynamic and
static data.
Key Highlights
-
Dynamic Privacy Compliance Regulations
-
European Market has a Massive Potential Because of the New Data
Privacy Regulation
Notable Developments in the Market
-
January 2018: Delphix added data masking feature to its Dynamic data
platform to enable organizations to meet the GDPR compliance.
-
November 2017: Arcad Software announced that it received EUR 2.5
million from Alto Invest.
-
September 2017: Mentis announced the release of Mentis 8.1 which was a
data masking and information security suite.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Data Masking Market Insights
5. Data Masking Market Dynamics
6. Global Data Masking Market Segmentation
7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
Oracle Corporation
-
IBM Corporation
-
Informatica
-
CA Technologies
-
Delphix
-
Mentis
-
HPE
-
Compuware
-
Micro Focus International PLC
-
Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc.
-
TCS
-
Arcad Software
-
Imperva
-
Thales e-Security
-
Solix Technologies Inc.
8. Investment Analysis
9. Future of the Global Data Masking Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l26wrp/data_masking?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005561/en/