Data Mining Engagement for a Traditional Chinese Medicine Company Helped Identify Anomalies in Datasets - Quantzig

09/14/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest data mining engagement on the Chinese medicine industry. The client wanted to predict future outcomes by identifying data correlations, incongruities, and patterns within huge sets of data in the traditional Chinese medicine using data mining solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005153/en/

Data Mining Engagement for a Traditional Chinese Medicine Company Helps Identify Anomalies in Datase ...

According to the data mining experts at Quantzig, “ Data mining helps discover data patterns that help improve the quality of drug discovery and drug delivery methods.”

Traditional Chinese medicine is a popular ancient field of medicine that is based on the principles of Daoism - according to which everything in the universe is interrelated. One of the key challenges for traditional Chinese medicine companies includes the difficulty in developing appropriate placebos for multiple-herb based decoctions. Furthermore, the staggering amount of unstructured data related to lifestyle disorders and other chronic diseases poses a major challenge that hampers the R&D process in this sector.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

Data mining solution helped the client to discover data patterns that help improve the quality of drug discovery and drug delivery methods. The client was also able to sift through the repetitive noise in their data to gain an understanding and make use of relevant factors and assess likely outcomes.

This data mining solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Build a successful predictive model to predict future outcomes of their medicinal formulations
  • Help their patients achieve and maintain health by developing precise remedies to tackle health issues
  • To know more about the benefits of data mining solutions, speak to an expert

This data mining solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Predicting future trends and acting accordingly to carve out a niche
  • Ensuring effectiveness and efficiency with optimal resource allocation
  • To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete data mining summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/traditional-chinese-medicine-data-mining

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


© Business Wire 2018
