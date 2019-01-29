Data Privacy Moves to Top of the Priority List for Advertisers

Fifty-six percent of advertisers who participated in the Integral Ad
Science (IAS) Industry Pulse Report said data privacy is number one on
their list of priorities for the coming year. Demand for consistent
measurement across platforms is a close second followed by brand safety
and ad fraud.
It is no surprise that data privacy has surpassed the usual suspects as
a focus - the advent of GDPR in the EU and the emergence of The
California Data Privacy Act have created a deeper sense of urgency
around the topic. Most marketers want to be effective and provide a
great experience for consumers, but what that means has changed. It’s
not just that they need to prove ROI, while ensuring their ads are seen
by real people in the right context, they also need to stay in front of
the emerging regulations around the data they use to reach and engage
consumers.
“Marketers have the real challenge of balancing two sides when it comes
to data. Consumers want to know a company is dedicated to protecting
their personal data but also want to experience the brand in a highly
customized way,” said Maria Pousa, CMO, IAS. “Finding that fine line is
something that we as marketers are still navigating.”
One SVP of a Global Media Agency shared, “With new data privacy policies
in 2019 in U.S., old measurement solutions and challenges need to evolve
to accommodate data privacy concerns.”
This perspective reflects the connection between data privacy and their
second highest priority: 47% of advertisers said the need for consistent
metrics across platforms is critical to them. Advertisers have access to
more data and insights than ever before, but to comprehend and use that
data, they spend a great deal of time understanding how all the various
metrics available will work together to create a media plan.
An analyst from a major electronics organization emphasized this point:
“Cross-device measurement and multi-touch attribution go hand in hand.
They are huge opportunities in terms of increasing [our] ability to
record and prove the worth of media.”
The IAS Industry Pulse report provides insight into the emerging trends,
technologies, opportunities, and priorities that will drive change in
digital advertising in 2019. The results are based on a sample of over
900 participants comprised of digital advertising professionals
representing brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech vendors collected
over a 4-week period in November of 2018.
