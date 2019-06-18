Log in
Data Privacy and Governance Solution Now Cloud-based

06/18/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

NAPLES, FL and TORONTO, ON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIPAAT Inc. (HIPAAT), a leading provider of consent management, privacy-based access control and auditing solutions, today announced the release of version 6.0 of its consent engine, Privacy eSuite (PeS). The new version supports consumers’ ability to have direct control over their personal information privacy preferences. Those preferences may be recorded and managed, and – most importantly – consulted prior to their information being collected, used or disclosed.

V6.0 improvements include support for HL7 Fast Health Interoperability Resources (FHIR) R4 for managing privacy policies and consent directives, RESTful interfaces for consent decisions and override requests, OAuth 2.0 protection for APIs as resources, and Open ID Connect and OAuth 2.0 for authenticating users and providing user permissions. The company’s development resources are now focusing their efforts on v6.1 to include UMA 2.0 support in the coming weeks.

“Equipping Privacy eSuite to support cloud-based federal-level initiatives, as well as individuals and organizations focused on data privacy, has been paramount to us,” said Kel Callahan, HIPAAT President and COO. “We continue to align our solutions with evolving standards and developments in relevant markets.”

PeS allows individuals to give, withhold or withdraw consent to the collection, use or disclosure of their personal information at a granular level. The software provides both broad and deep access control based on their consent directives.

Previous versions of PeS remain in production supporting large jurisdictions and enterprises. These include one with a population of over 13 million, and a health information exchange (> 5,000 users) that received an HP-IAPP Privacy Innovation Award in 2014.

About HIPAAT
HIPAAT (hip • at) provides innovative, standards-based data privacy and governance solutions. Our software enables stakeholders at all levels of information exchange to implement, enforce and audit consumer, organizational and jurisdictional privacy policies. For more information, visit www.hipaat.com.

Contact:
Media Relations
media@hipaat.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
