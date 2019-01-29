Data Published in JAMA from CareMore Health Showcase Approach to Improving Affordability of Insulin for People with Diabetes

CareMore
Health today announced the publication of results from one of the
first large-scale programs switching Medicare beneficiaries with type 2
diabetes from analog to human insulin in The Journal of the
American Medical Association (JAMA). The data demonstrate that this
intervention represented a significant cost savings and reduced the
Medicare Part D coverage gap, with a minimal increase in average blood
sugar levels.
In 2016, Medicare’s outpatient prescription drug program (Part D) spent
more than $4 billion on just one long-acting analog insulini.
CareMore recognized that since the least expensive versions of human
insulin can be obtained at approximately one-tenth the cost of analog
insulin, if more patients with type 2 diabetes were switched to human
insulin, the resulting savings to patients and the health care system
could be substantial.
“At CareMore, we put patients at the center and our goal is to make the
right clinical decisions so that they can afford to take the medicines
they need,” said CareMore president, Sachin H. Jain, MD. “As commonly
used medicines like insulin become more expensive, we explored using
older-generation medicines that may have equivalent clinical benefit but
in fact cost much less. The analysis of our program demonstrates that
this can be done safely and at-scale. Novel medicines are only valuable
to the extent that patients can afford to take them.”
The published retrospective analysis was conducted by investigators at
Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School on CareMore
Health data from 14,635 older adults who filled 221,866 insulin
prescriptions between 2014 and 2016, identified from the CareMore
Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan operating in Arizona,
California, Nevada and Virginia (mean age, 73 years; mean baseline
HbA1c, 8.46%). In 2015, CareMore began an intervention to switch
patients from analog to human insulin after an increase in insulin
prices and subsequently partnered with the Brigham and Women’s team to
study the effects of the program.
The analysis found:
-
Analog insulin to human insulin usage:
-
Analog insulin usage fell from 89% in 2014 to 30% in 2016. By
December 2016, 70% of insulin prescriptions were for human insulin
products.
-
Cost savings:
-
Total monthly expenditures for analog insulins decreased from a
high of $3,214,437 in December 2014 to $515,875 by December 2016.
-
Monthly human insulin expenditures increased from $160,233 in 2014
to $916,826 by December 2016.
-
Reduction of Part D coverage gap:
-
In 2014, 20.6% of CareMore members reached the Part D coverage
gap; in 2016, only 11.1% reached the gap.
-
Clinical outcomes:
-
After the completion of the intervention, changes in the level
(+0.08% (95% CI, -0.01% to 0.17%)) and slope (<0.001% (95% CI,
-0.008% to 0.010%)) of mean HbA1c were positive, but not
statistically significantly different (p=0.09 and 0.81,
respectively) compared to the preceding segment (i.e., the
12-month intervention).
Principal Investigator Jing Luo, MD, MPH of the Program on Regulation,
Therapeutics, And Law (PORTAL), Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and
Pharmacoeconomics, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital
and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA added, “In 2014, most individuals
from the study population were using higher-cost insulin analogs, and
prices were driving many of these members into the Part D coverage gap,
also known as the donut hole. Our objective was to evaluate the impact
of this intervention on clinical and economic outcomes.” Senior
investigator Aaron S. Kesselheim, MD, JD, MPH, also of the Brigham and
Women’s Hospital, added, “based on these results, it might be clinically
reasonable for other patients with type 2 diabetes who are struggling
with high drug prices to talk with their providers about switching to
human insulin.”
To view the full study published in the January 29 issue of JAMA, visit http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2018.21364.
For more information about the Program On Regulation, Therapeutics, And
The JAMA article includes data from a retrospective cohort study using
population-level interrupted times series analysis of members
participating in a Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plan
operating in four U.S. states. Participants were prescribed insulin
between January 1, 2014, and December 31, 2016 (median follow-up, 729
days). The protocol-driven intervention was led by CareMore pharmacists
and supported by nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and
physicians with experience in chronic disease management at plan care
centers. The intervention began in February 2015 in Arizona and was
expanded to the entire health plan system by June 2015.
About CareMore Health
CareMore Health is a physician-founded, physician-led integrated care
delivery system that harnesses the power of teamwork to treat the whole
person. Through a focus on prevention and highly coordinated care, its
clinical model and designed-for-purpose approach to managing chronic
disease proactively addresses the medical, social and personal health
needs of its patients, resulting in clinical outcomes above the national
average and ultimately, healthier people and communities. Over the past
nine years, CareMore has expanded from one state to ten. And today, the
CareMore delivery system provides care for enrollees in Medicare
Advantage and Medicaid health plans in Arizona, California, Connecticut,
Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
CareMore also is participating in a dual demonstration project in parts
of Los Angeles County in conjunction with state and federal regulators
to coordinate care for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.
